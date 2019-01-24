Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Idrissa Gueye is the subject of strong interest from Paris St Germain and the Ligue 1 club are putting £22million on the table, the Liverpool Echo reports. The 29-year-old midfielder has been at Goodison Park since 2016 with the French side looking to also land Leandro Parades from Zenit St Petersburg, according to the Daily Mirror.

Paris St Germain also remain interested in Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, but the Vicarage Road club are confident he will remain a Hornet until the end of the season, the Evening Standard says.

Newcastle have been rebuffed in their approaches for Monaco’s Italian defender Antonio Barreca, 23, and Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins and will be looking at the loan market, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Tottenham are the latest club to announce their interest in Leeds winger Jack Clarke, according to the Daily Mirror. Crystal Place, Manchester City and Southampton are all reported to be interested in the 18-year-old.

Social media round-up

#CAFC have already turned down bids from Huddersfield and Brentford for their in-demand striker https://t.co/ryhQroo4Ve — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 23, 2019

Boro expected to confirm tomorrow (Thursday) that John Obi Mikel,31, has joined on a 6 month deal until the summer. see @MirrorFootball 's live blog for transfer news https://t.co/75Dfz3Wiav — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) January 23, 2019

Players to watch

Marcelo: The Read Madrid defender is pushing for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Marca reports.

Victor Moses: The Chelsea wing-back is set to leave Stamford Bridge for a loan spell a Fenerbahce, Goal says.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both interested in taking on the 18-year-old from Chelsea, according to Bild.

- Press Association