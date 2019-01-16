Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United are considering off-loading midfielder Marouane Fellaini this transfer window, the Mirror says. Having made just two appearances from the bench under Ole Gunnar Solskajer, the 31-year-old could become the first to leave Old Trafford during the interim manager’s tenure – despite only committing to a new two-year deal last summer.

Out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil could be facing a loan deal away from the Emirates, with the Gunners even accepting they might have to contribute to his £350,000-a-week wages elsewhere, according to the Mirror. Inter Milan and clubs in China are said to have shown an interest in the 30-year-old. Gonzalo Higuain is said to be seeking a move to Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea look to be heading closer to completing a deal with Gonzalo Higuain, the Telegraph says. Currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, the Blues hope contract hurdles between the Italian clubs can be overcome to clear a way for a deal with the 31-year-old striker to go ahead by the end of the week, the paper reports.

With pressure growing on Claude Puel after Leicester’s FA Cup exit to League Two club Newport, the Foxes are reportedly drawing up a list of of possible replacements. According to the The Sun, top of the pile is Brendan Rodgers, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League after more than two years with Celtic.

Social media round-up

Liverpool 'laughed at' for interest in attacking midfielder https://t.co/QvXatr690v — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 16, 2019

Tottenham eye transfer for Barcelona flop Malcom amid Harry Kane injury fears https://t.co/SRuso6kkrL pic.twitter.com/WPrJ528s88 — Sun Sport (@SunSport) January 16, 2019

Players to watch

Javier Hernandez Reports suggest the striker has agreed personal terms with Valencia, but a move away from West Ham this month is not guaranteed. The Hammers are only willing to accept a permanent fee of more than £12million, but Valencia are only interested in a short-term loan deal, the Mirror reports.

Alvaro Morata: A question mark remains over the striker’s potential move to Atletico Madrid, the Mail says, as Chelsea seek more reassurances over the Spanish club’s long term’s plans. Atletico are said to be seeking a short-term loan but the Blues were apparently looking for a more permanent offer.

- Press Association