Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsenal might be limited to loan deals this transfer window, but that doesn’t mean the Gunners have stopped their pursuit of Denis Suarez, the Mirror says. The club are still in talks with the Barcelona midfielder over a move this January, it says, with the possibility of a more permanent deal at the Emirates in the summer. Everton appear reluctant to let go of star man Idrissa Gueye

Everton looked to have closed the door on any offers for Idrissa Gana Gueye, according to the Daily Mail. Paris St Germain were said to be lining up a £30million bid for the 29-year-old, but the Toffees are keen to hold on to their star man who has performed well alongside Andre Gomes.

Cardiff City are upping the ante in their bid for Nantes striker Emiliano Sala, the Mail reports. Citing French media, it says discussions are due to take place over the next 24 hours, with any deal having the potential to provide a much-needed boost for the Bluebirds as Neil Warnock fights to keep out of the relegation zone.

Mad 5 mins! Unlucky in the end today not to grab the win. On to the cup.. pic.twitter.com/8Q7DTOGa1D — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) January 2, 2019

Bournemouth are willing to let go of Callum Wilson but have slapped a high price tag on the forward, the Star says. The Cherries reportedly want £75million – 25 times the amount they paid in 2014 for the 26-year-old. It remains to be seen whether the large demand will be enough to keep Chelsea at bay.

Social media round-up

Marko Arnautovic "wants to go" according to West Ham team-mate Michail Antonio https://t.co/ZoQiJqdDtO pic.twitter.com/qqlN5AtiS3 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 13, 2019

Callum Hudson-Odoi urged to quit Chelsea by Jadon Sancho and join him in Germany https://t.co/Px8BQP3n0F pic.twitter.com/WKVKugvQsi — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 13, 2019

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: A year after leaving Liverpool and the Brazilian could soon be evaluating his future at Barcelona, the Mirror reports. After an unsettled start, Manchester United are reported to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old should he become available at the end of the season.

Nathan Ake: Two years after leaving Stamford Bridge for Dean Court, the 23-year-old Bournemouth defender could find himself back at Chelsea as his former club considers triggering a buy-back clause, the Sun says.

- Press Association