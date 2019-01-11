Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain, currently on loan at AC Milan, could be heading to Chelsea as part of a loan deal until the end of the season, the Telegraph says. The Italian giants, however, are said to be looking to sell the striker on a permanent basis, possibly jeopardising any short-term deal.

West Ham are said to be lining up a bid for Jonjo Shelvey despite reported reluctance from Newcastle to sell their midfielder. The Mail says Manuel Pellegrini has his sights on the 26-year-old but it is thought Rafael Benitez would not be willing to let go of the £20million-rated player without a replacement. West Ham reportedly have their sights on Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi looks to be in high demand, with Everton joining Crystal Palace and Fulham in monitoring the striker, according to The Sun. The 25-year-old’s season-long loan to Spanish Valencia ended early, but the Toffees look set to mull over a permanent offer.

Sticking with Chelsea, and the Blues are said to have turned down an offer from Barcelona for winger Willian which would have included Brazilian Malcom. The Telegraph says the club were not tempted by the £50million player-plus-cash proposal from the Spanish giants despite Willian’s current contract ending in 18 months.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Maxwel Cornet: The Lyon winger has attracted interest from Watford, The Sun says, with talks said to be taking place over a £20million deal.

Abdulkadir Omur: Newcastle have joined the chase for the Trabzonspor midfielder, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old is also on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City after making an impression in Turkey, the paper says.

- Press Association