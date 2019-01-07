Football rumours from the media
What the papers say
Barcelona are determined not to sell Denis Suarez to Arsenal this month, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says the Gunners have approached the 25-year-old’s representatives about a £20million deal, but the Spanish giants are making it clear they do not want to lose him just yet.
Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay Kostas Manolas‘ £32million release clause as they look to bolster their defence. The Metro says reports in Italy suggest the club are in talks to sign the the 27-year-old centre-back from Roma.
Arsenal’s pursuit of Roma star Cengiz Under appears dead in the water, according to the Daily Star. The Gunners failed with an initial £35million bid and are unlikely to return with a higher offer for the £45million-rated player, the paper says.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with a big-money move for James Rodriguez, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says speculation is mounting that the Premier League club have had a £63million offer accepted for the Colombian, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid.
Manchester United are said to be battling Real Madrid to sign Brazil right-back Eder Militao. The Porto player has impressed this season and has also attracted the attention of Liverpool, The Sun says. The 20-year-old has a £42.5million release clause in the contract he signed only last summer, the paper adds.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Edinson Cavani: Chelsea are reportedly lining up a £50million bid for the Paris Saint-Germain player. The Daily Express says Maurizio Sarri is keen on the Uruguayan to help them solve their goal-scoring problems.
Antonio Candreva: West Ham have reignited their interest in the Inter Milan winger, according to reports. The Hammers were linked with a move for the Italian international last summer, and reports in Italy suggest Manuel Pellegrini could go back in for him, The Sun says.
- Press Association
