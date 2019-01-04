Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Mesut Ozil will be staying with Arsenal for the time being, according to the the Evening Standard. The paper suggests the Gunners will wait until the end of the season to make a decision on his future. It is thought the 30-year-old’s desire is to remain at the Emirates long term rather than take up potential offers from overseas.

Positive start into 2019 for us!❤ Congrats Gunners!⚽👏🏼 Nevertheless it was hard for me to not being on the pitch due to my injury today. I definitely want to help the team as soon as possible again. Wishing all of you a happy, healthy and satisfying 2019! 💪🏼💥 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 1, 2019

Tammy Abraham’s Chelsea future will need to be decided by January 14, according to the Telegraph. Currently on loan at Aston Villa but linked with a move to Wolves, the striker cannot be recalled by his parent club after that date, the paper claims.

Cardiff might need to battle Bournemouth for Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne, the Mail reports. Clyne is in the sights of Cardiff’s Neil Warnock after previously working together at Crystal Palace but the Cherries are on the hunt for a right-back to replace injured Adam Smith and Simon Francis until the end of the season.

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata is wanted by Sevilla following the departure of Luis Muriel, according to the Mirror. It comes as the striker has struggled to find his form with the Blues, scoring just seven times this season.

Social media round-up

£36m AC Milan star Franck Kessie could be Premier League bound next season https://t.co/vENW2Qt7fl pic.twitter.com/LBrvqVregj — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 4, 2019

Keylor Navas extends Real Madrid deal until 2021 https://t.co/e8XrwkYXQ7 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 4, 2019

Players to watch

Will Jay Rodriguez attract a bigger offer? (PA)

Jay Rodriguez: West Brom have rejected Burnley’s first offer for the forward, the Sun says. It is reported that the Clarets put in a £12million bid and the 29-year-old is said to be keen to return to his former club.

Franck Kessie: The AC Milan midfielder is in high demand with both Chelsea and Tottenham interested, the Sun claims.

- Press Association