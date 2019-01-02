Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Inter Milan have got Manchester United defender Ashley Young in their sights and will be hoping to tempt the 33-year-old to Serie A over the summer, the Daily Mirror reports. Young has been at Old Trafford since 2011 but his deal expires over the summer.

Thierry Henry is looking to reunite with Cesc Fabregas in January and bring the Chelsea man to Monaco, according to the Daily Mail. Fabregas’ deal at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer and he has only started one game in the Premier League so far this season.

Another potential Chelsea departure is Gary Cahill, with Claudio Ranieri looking to sign the defender on loan at Fulham, reports The Sun.

West Ham are looking to sign Everton midfielder James McCarthy over the winter transfer window, the Daily Mail says.

Celtic are looking at making a move for West Brom winger Oliver Burke, according to the Daily Mirror. The 21-year-old has found himself low in the pecking order at the Hawthorns since a move from RB Leipzig in 2017.

Social media round-up

Marcus Rashford will reject Real Madrid move | @ncustisTheSunhttps://t.co/hWKORSpyYY — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 1, 2019

Sheffield Wednesday agree deal with Steve Bruce for him to become the club's new manager and move expected to be confirmed inside next 24 hours. #swfc #avfc https://t.co/WdM5zQm7jX — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 1, 2019

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham: Wolves are looking to sign the Chelsea striker after an impressive loan spell at Aston Villa where he has scored 16 goals, reports the Daily Mail.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou: Tottenham will listen to offers to see the 23-year-old winger leave the club on loan in January, according to Footmercato.

Kortney Hause: The Wolves defender is due to sign with Championship club Aston Villa, the Daily Mirror says.

- Press Association