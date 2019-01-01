Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The January transfer window is now open and Chelsea have spurned a £20million advance by Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Sky Sports reports. The Blues told the Bundesliga heavyweights they would have to cough up closer to £40million for the England Under-19 international, the broadcaster says. The winger, 18, is said to be Bayern’s top January target.

Staying at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are on the verge of pulling out of a £75million bid to land Real Madrid midfielder Isco, the Sun says. Reported interest from Paris St Germain saw the Spain playmaker’s representatives attempt to increase the fee, the paper reports. The 26-year-old is said to want to leave the Bernabeu and could make more than £250,000-a-week at Chelsea.

Real Madrid are set to be disappointed in their efforts to lure Marcus Rashford away from Old Trafford, the Sun reports. Since the departure of Jose Mourinho the England star has seen an improvement in his game and is intent on staying with Manchester United, according to the paper.

Juventus reckon they can acquire Aaron Ramsey in a £40million deal – but in the summer, the Daily Mirror reports. With six months left on his Arsenal contract the Welshman, 28, is able to speak to international clubs from now, the paper says. Ramsey could be paid £140,000 a week if he takes a four-year contract with the Serie A champions, according to the Mirror.

Jaden Brown: Huddersfield are in talks for Tottenham’s 19-year-old left back, the Daily Mail reports.

Oscar Tarensi: The 15-year-old Spaniard, currently at Espanyol, is close to signing for Manchester City, the Sport website reports.

