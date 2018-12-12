Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany is wanted by Barcelona, according to The Sun. It is thought the Spanish side are interested in bringing the 32-year-old, who is out of contract in July, to the Nou Camp to add some experience to their back four.

Liverpool are considering a bid for Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a £15million move for the 27-year-old as he looks to strengthen his squad for their Premier League title bid. Pascal Gross is said to be a January target for Liverpool (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio is reportedly a target for Tottenham in the January transfer window. The Daily Mirror says reports in Spain claim Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants the 22-year-old, but has had an initial approach rejected as Asensio is said to be keen to stay in his homeland.

Manchester United are showing interest in Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier, the Daily Mail says. Scouts have watched the 19-year-old in action in recent weeks as the club consider bolstering their options for their under-23 squad, the paper reports. Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier is said to have caught the eye of Manchester United (Richard Sellers/PA)

Newcastle are ready to revive their bid for Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris when the transfer window reopens, according to the Daily Mirror. Rafa Benitez made a summer enquiry about the 29-year-old but was put off by the £10million asking price, the paper says. However, Samaris is set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Man United enquire about Bordeaux's Brazilian defender Pablo https://t.co/vz2PJltRPd pic.twitter.com/ItfOKv8grA — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 11, 2018

Marcus Rashford is catching the eye of AC Milan according to the papers.



It's the gossip: https://t.co/lHra5WE5pJ pic.twitter.com/KB0AI250cO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 11, 2018

Players to watch

Tanguy Ndombele: Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for the 21-year-old. The Sun says reports in France claim United are chasing the highly-rated midfielder, who could cost £90million. Manchester City, Barcelona and Tottenham are also said to be tracking the Lyon player.

Fernando Calero: Arsenal are targeting the Real Valladolid defender as they attempt to strengthen their defence, according to reports.

- Press Association