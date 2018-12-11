Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Fulham are preparing for a January move for Leicester’s Islam Slimani, according to the Daily Telegraph. Claudio Ranieri, the new manager at Fulham, is looking to boost the club’s hopes of Premier League survival, the paper says. Slimani is currently on loan at Fenerbahce but the Turkish club are said to be prepared to cut the deal short next month.

Chelsea have held talks over a potential move for Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj, the Daily Mail reports. The 24-year-old Albania international, who has previously worked with Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, is valued at £45million, according to the paper. Chelsea could agree the deal in January but allow him to finish the season in Italy, it adds. Chelsea have reportedly held talks over Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj (Scott Heavey/PA)

Manchester United have no intention of selling Paul Pogba in January despite him falling out of favour with Jose Mourinho, the Daily Mail says. Juventus are known to be interested in taking him back, but United chiefs will turn down any offers next month as they still see a bright future for him at Old Trafford, the paper claims.

Meanwhile, Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow is a £4million target for Leeds and Aston Villa, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old has lost his number one spot since Martin Dubravka’s arrival and could be on the move next month, the paper reports. Two Championship clubs are said to be keen on Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow (Joe Giddens/PA)

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Leicester’s Andy King on loan in January to add energy to their midfield. King is keen to leave Leicester once the winter window opens after being left out of the side’s Premier League squad and Carabao Cup games, the Daily Mail reports. West Brom boss Darren Moore is said to see the Wales international as an ideal signing when the window opens.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dennis Man: Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the hunt for the Romania international starlet, according to The Sun. The 20-year-old has impressed this season for club side FCSB – formerly Steaua Bucharest – and has also attracted attention from the likes of Roma and Fenerbahce, the paper says.

Thorgan Hazard: Liverpool have overtaken Chelsea in the race to land the 25-year-old from Borussia Monchengladbach, the Sun reports. The paper says reports in Germany suggest the Reds will do everything possible to bring him to Anfield during the January transfer window. Will Liverpool sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Thorgan Hazard? (Martin Rickett/PA)

- Press Association