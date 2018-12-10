Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Everton forward Richarlison is being eyed up by Barcelona as a potential replacement for an ageing Luis Suarez, according to the Daily Star. The 21-year-old has impressed at Everton and is a target for the Spanish side alongside Tottenham striker Harry Kane, the paper says.

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is to sign a new six-year contract with the Premier League champions, the Daily Telegraph reports. The deal is expected to tie the England Under-21 midfielder to the club until June 2024, despite interest from the likes of Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old is said to have no intention of leaving his boyhood club.

Everton defender Mason Holgate is reportedly set to go out on loan in January. The Daily Mirror claims the Toffees have already received interest from Premier League and Championship clubs ahead of the window opening next month. The 22-year-old signed a five-year deal with Everton a year ago but has fallen out of favour under Marco Silva.

Chelsea are looking to sell Victor Moses but want a £12million fee, The Sun says. Clubs including Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in the 27-year-old, who has made just six appearances in all competitions this season. Chelsea could be looking to sell Victor Moses, reports suggest (Adam Davy/PA)

Two Premier League left-backs are being targeted by Marseille. The Daily Mirror says reports in France suggest the Ligue 1 side are eyeing up Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal and Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Reece Oxford: Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have been watching the West Ham midfielder as they consider a January bid, according to reports. The Daily Mirror says representatives from both clubs were at a Hammers under-23 match against Chelsea last week, while Hoffenheim scouts were also in attendance.

Arne Maier: The 19-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder has attracted the attention of Manchester United and Arsenal, according to The Sun. Maier is tipped to earn a senior call-up for Germany in the near future and will have scouts from both clubs watching him next weekend in Stuttgart, the paper adds.

- Press Association