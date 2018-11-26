Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly lining up a bid of more than £50million for West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic. Mourinho believes the 29-year-old could spark his side into a push for the Champions League places, the Mirror reports.

Meanwhile, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is wanted by Paris St-Germain, the Sun says. Juventus are also interested in the 28-year-old, with United finally set to sell, but PSG have now joined the race and intend to make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, the paper reports. PSG are said to be keen on Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala is being lined up for a free transfer to Inter Milan next summer, according to the Sun. The Italians plan to launch a bid when the 27-year-old’s contract runs out and may try for a loan in January ahead of a permanent deal, the paper says. However, Wolves are also said to be keen on the France defender.

Everton are prepared to offer Gabriel Barbosa another chance to make it in Europe following a failed spell at Inter Milan, claims the Mirror. The paper says reports in Italy suggest the Toffees are ready to open the door to the 22-year-old, who was once considered a future star of Brazil’s national team.

Aston Villa are reportedly the front-runners to land Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a loan deal. The Midlands club face competition from Championship rivals Leeds, who are also looking for reinforcements in that area, LeedsLive reports.

Social media round-up

Ousmane Dembele transfer race takes new twist - and it might be bad news for Liverpool and Arsenal https://t.co/6cisNs2qao pic.twitter.com/2P6QmGNymm — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 25, 2018

West Ham and Wolves boosted in chances of landing Keita Balde https://t.co/Z1Q9o9RmBP pic.twitter.com/GKQLrDXAfw — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 25, 2018

Players to watch

Bobby Duncan: The Liverpool starlet is being eyed up by several Bundesliga clubs, according to the Daily Mail. The 17-year-old, who is the cousin of Steven Gerrard, is being tracked by the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, the paper says.

Declan Rice: Manchester United sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in West Ham’s defeat to Manchester City, the Metro reports. The teenager, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2020, has already been linked to Chelsea, but United are also keen and have been monitoring his progress, the paper adds.

- Press Association