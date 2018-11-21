Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City will have to fork out £75million for Ajax defender Frenkie De Jong, the Daily Mirror reports. Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to bolster their defence with the hot prospect, but will be facing competition from Barcelona the paper adds.

Real Madrid are planning to make a move to strengthen their attack with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen with the pair costing £90m, the Sun says. Sunderland’s Josh Maja is wanted by teams higher up the football pyramid (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Josh Maja‘s good form for Sunderland has drawn interest from Championship side Bristol City, as well as Premier League sides Tottenham, Manchester City and Southampton, the Daily Mirror reports.

West Ham have put Olympiakos left back Leonardo Koutris at the top of their January wish list, according to the Daily Mirror.

Amiens look destined to lose teenage forward Noam Emeran over the summer with Manchester United among those interested, the Daily Mail says. Barcelona, Juventus and Valencia are also interested, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Anthony Martial being eyed by Chelsea and Juventus amid new contract uncertaintyhttps://t.co/nN5QCHYa6u pic.twitter.com/oggC8CqvKD — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 20, 2018

Mino Raiola is set to meet Juventus regarding two of his clients: Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt, both of whom are targets of the Italian champions. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/taAUTkaeTX — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 20, 2018

Players to watch

Adrien Rabiot: Barcelona will be signing the Paris St Germain midfielder in the summer, Mundo Deportivo says.

Vicente Iborra: The 30-year-old Leicester midfielder could return to Sevilla, says COPE.

Simon Mignolet: Nice are looking to make a move for the Liverpool and Belgium goalkeeper in January, according to the Liverpool Echo.

- Press Association