Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Jurgen Klopp is ready to make an £85million move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele in January, according to The Sun. The Liverpool boss is keen to land the 21-year-old winger to boost his team’s Premier League title chances and is prepared to break the club transfer record, the paper says.

Tottenham are reportedly set to fork out £35million for Nicolo Barella as a replacement for the injured Mousa Dembele. The Sun claims Mauricio Pochettino hopes the bid will force Cagliari to sell the 21-year-old, who is tipped as the “next Steven Gerrard” in Italy. But the club could face competition from Liverpool, the paper adds.

Manchester City are set to battle Chelsea in the race to sign Sandro Tonali, the Daily Express reports. The paper says Italian news outlet Calciomercato claims Pep Guardiola sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action, after impressing for Serie B side Brescia so far this season. Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma are also said to have been linked with the 18-year-old.

Arsenal are eyeing up La Liga star Mario Hermoso, The Sun reports. Unai Emery is considering a bid for the Espanyol defender, but could face a stumbling block if they come up against Real Madrid, the paper says. The 13-time Champions League winners have a buy-back clause for the 23-year-old and could purchase him for a fraction of the price that the Gunners are offering, the paper adds.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on Atalanta centre-back Gianluca Mancini. The Sun reports the Gunners sent scouts to watch the Italian youth international during his side’s 4-1 win against Inter Milan on Sunday. Arsenal could face competition, however, from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Roma and the Nerazzurri, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexis Sanchez: The Manchester United forward has been the subject of much speculation amid reports he is keen to leave Old Trafford having failed to settle since moving from Arsenal 11 months ago. TalkSPORT reports the Chilean has been offered to Real Madrid, who are still in the market for new offensive reinforcements after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo. Paris St Germain have also been linked with a move, according to the Daily Express. Rumours continue over the future of Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez (Martin Rickett/PA)

Olivier Giroud: The France international is reportedly on the brink of leaving Chelsea just a year after moving from Arsenal. Reports in France claim the 32-year-old is being linked with a January move to Marseille, who could loan him before securing a permanent deal.

