Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has blocked a move by West Ham to take Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, the Daily Mirror reports. The midfielder is wanted by Manuel Pellegrini in the January transfer window but Sarri has ruled out the 22-year-old from going anywhere this season, the paper says.

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is being eyed up by Crystal Palace, according to The Sun. The paper says the struggling side are weighing up a £10 million January bid for the 27-year-old, who is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of the season. Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is said to be keen on the England international to help bring the goals his team desperately needs.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have reportedly begun keeping tabs on Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Daily Mirror says the 20-year-old has impressed City, who have made a number of discreet enquiries about the defender.

The Mirror also reports that Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is being tracked by Chelsea following an impressive start to the season. The Blues are said to have stepped up their scouting of the 26-year-old and could firm up their interest as early as January. Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson is reportedly on Chelsea’s radar (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly told Real Madrid to forget a £15million-a-year deal because he is staying at Spurs. The Sun reports that Real chiefs made Pochettino their top target after sacking former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui last month, but uncertainty at the club has put him off the idea.

Social media round-up

Arsene Wenger lined up for THREE huge jobs https://t.co/61t2WAJ5PB pic.twitter.com/FN119Ic5IL — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 6, 2018

Ivan Gazidis 'to take Arsenal scout to AC Milan' amid Arsene Wenger rumours https://t.co/VtLpFO4MhQ pic.twitter.com/9i3DxwR3GI — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 6, 2018

Players to watch

Anthony Martial: The French forward has emerged as a target for Inter Milan, the Mirror says. Martial is out of contract in the summer and has attracted a huge amount of interest, with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio a long-term admirer, the paper adds.

Nabil Fekir: Chelsea and Bayern Munich now lead the race for the Lyon captain after his failed move to Liverpool in the summer, talkSPORT reports. Reports in France suggest Chelsea and Bayern Munich are now the only two clubs vying to land the 25-year-old, with Liverpool no longer in the running.- Press Association