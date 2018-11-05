Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Aaron Ramsey could be heading to Germany in the summer, according to the Express. The Arsenal midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing the 27-year-old.

Chelsea are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Joao Felix but the Portuguese club have offered the 18-year-old a new deal, the Daily Mirror says. The teenager has already scored two goals for his club and is rated as a hot prospect with a release clause of £45million, which could rise to £105m should he put pen to paper.

David Luiz is the subject of interest from Barcelona, with the Spanish giants mulling a January move according to the Express. The 31-year-old Chelsea player is out of contract in the summer, the paper reports.

Three Premier League clubs are in the race to sign Leeds forward Kemar Roofe, the Birmingham Mail says. Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all keen on bringing the 25-year-old into their attack after his seven goals so far this season.

Declan Rice is yet to sign a new deal at West Ham with a gulf between the teenager’s request of £40,000 a week and the club’s reported offer of £15,000, The Sun reports. One fan has set up an online fundraising campaign for the 19-year-old to help the club meet his demands, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Jurgen Klopp keen to avoid off-field drama ahead of Champions League trip to Belgrade and may omit Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool squad for Red Star match. @_ChrisBascombe reports - https://t.co/pWT6WCPSNt — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 4, 2018

Maurizio Sarri hints TWO of his Chelsea players will leave in January https://t.co/dd9NYrhEvW pic.twitter.com/UgaMYJhP6O — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 4, 2018

Players to watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The Swedish striker, currently playing at LA Galaxy, could return to Europe with AC Milan, Tuttosport says. Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be in line for a return to Europe (Martin Rickett/PA)

Willian: Barcelona will make a fourth attempt to sign the Chelsea and Brazil winger after being rebuffed three times over the summer, La Sexta reports.

Laurent Koscielny: The Arsenal centre-back is on the wishlist of Barcelona, claims Mundo Deportivo.

- Press Association