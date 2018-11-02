Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea could be making a U-turn on their interest in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, the Star says. Amid rumours that Ramsey’s contract will not be renewed by the Gunners next season, Chelsea were thought to be among a number of clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder. But with in-form Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek impressing at Stamford Bridge, the paper says the Blues hierarchy do not see a new midfield signing as a priority.

Meanwhile a question mark remains over Cesc Fabregas’ future at Chelsea, the Evening Standard reports. The £160,000-a-week Spanish midfielder, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, is thought to want to extend his time in London, but the paper says talks have not yet started and the 31-year-old may be forced to wait until the new year to get negotiations under way.

Joe Gomez could be in line for a bumper deal as Liverpool look to hold on to their star centre-back for the long term. The Mirror says Gomez’s strong start to the season has left the Reds considering an improved contract for the 21-year-old – despite his current terms running for another three-and-a-half years. It is thought a new deal could be tied up within months, the papers says. Joe Gomez has been in top form for Liverpool of late (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham are eyeing Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure as a replacement for Victor Wanyama, according to the Mirror. With Wanyama struggling to make the starting XI after picking up an injury at in pre-season, Spurs are said to be keen on adding Frenchman Doucoure to their line-up – and could swoop in ahead of Liverpool, PSG and Arsenal for a January bid.

Brahim Diaz: Dortmund are plotting a move for Manchester City’s midfielder in January, according to the Metro. The Spaniard, who is out of contract next summer, is said to be hungry for more first-team action and is on the radar of the Bundesliga giants after a ringing endorsement from former City player Jadon Sancho, the paper says.

Pelayo Morilla: Manchester City have taken an interest in Sporting Gijon’s 17-year-old starlet, The Sun reports. The player has 18 months remaining on his contract, and City do not want to lose out on the emerging talent, the paper says, with the youngster already featuring in the second-tier Spanish side’s first team.- Press Association