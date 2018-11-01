Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Manchester City youngster Phil Foden in a £175,000 deal, the Daily Mail says. It is suggested the England Under-21 could be tempted by the switch having seen the progress made by Jadon Sancho and his hunt for first-team football.

Arsenal and Tottenham are poised to reignite their battle for Barcelona’s Malcom, the Mirror reports. The 21-year-old has seen little playing time since his move to the Nou Camp in the summer and speculation suggests the Brazilian forward is unhappy in Spain. Both the Gunners and Spurs were previously linked with Malcom before the start of the season and are likely to keep him on their radar if he comes available in January.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also optimistic that Christian Eriksen will commit his long-term future to the club, the Evening Standard reports. After Dele Alli signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2024, Spurs are now thought to be lining up midfielder Eriksen for a bumper deal, possibly doubling his current £70,000-a-week deal. Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen looks poised to follow Dele Alli’s commitment to Spurs (Adam Davy/PA)

Sporting Gijon star Pelayo Morilla has attracted interest from Manchester City, according to the Mirror. Scouts have reportedly travelled to Spain to check out the 17-year-old winger and the Blues could be ready to make a swoop in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aaron Ramsey: The 27-year-old’s time in an Arsenal shirt looks set to come to an end next summer, the Mail reports. With the midfielder’s contract due to expire at the end of this season, it is thought the Gunners will not be renewing his deal and he may need to look towards interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Emile Smith Rowe: Should a midfield spot open up for the 2019/20 term, The Sun says 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe is being tipped as a potential Ramsey replacement. The starlet has already impressed during appearances in the Europa League, scoring in the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Qarabag FK, while he also scored against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.- Press Association