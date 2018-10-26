Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Alexis Sanchez could already be eyeing a move away from Old Trafford, the Mirror reports. The 29-year-old, who joined Manchester United in January, could be in line for a transfer in the new year, with Paris St Germain the forward’s top target, the paper says. The speculation comes as the £500,000-a-week star has recently dropped down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho, starting just two of United’s last eight games.

Manchester United’s Ashley Young, however, appears happy to extend his time in the north west, with the Mirror reporting that the 33-year-old is hoping for a new two-year deal. In-form Young has just one year left on his contract, but has recently been handed the captain’s armband and is often applauded for his ability to move between the full-back, wing and midfield positions.

At Manchester City, Ilkay Gundogan looks set to cement his future at the Etihad, The Sun says. The German, who has two years remaining on his current deal, has impressed Pep Guardiola and is reportedly ready to reject potential offers from European clubs including Ajax and sign a new City deal which is thought to include an increase on his £90,000-a-week earnings. Paul Lambert guided Norwich to successive promotions (Dave Thompson/PA)

Paul Lambert is among the potential targets for the top job at Ipswich, according to the Independent. Following the sacking of Paul Hurst, Ipswich are on the lookout for a new manager, with Lambert potentially fitting the bill after impressing with back-to-back promotions with rivals Norwich.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gary Cahill: After mounting speculation that the Chelsea defender was eyeing the exit door come January, The Sun now reports that the 32-year-old is considering staying put at Stamford Bridge in a bid to secure another Premier League title for the London club. Cahill had considered leaving the club after few first-team starts but he could now be prepared to see out the remainder of the season after featuring in Maurizio Sarri’s side for Europa League and EFL Cup games, the paper says.

Nick Pope: Tottenham have their sights on the Burnley and England goalkeeper, the Mirror says. Making his Premier League debut just last year, Pope impressed as Tom Heaton’s replacement before suffering a dislocated shoulder in July. Now with Joe Hart also at Turf Moor, it is believed Spurs could be in a strong position to make a move for the 26-year-old should he struggle to resume his place in the first team.- Press Association