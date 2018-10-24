Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea are said to have suffered a double transfer blow, with their pursuits of Mauro Icardi and Krzysztof Piatek both set to fail. According to the London Evening Standard, it is believed Argentina international Icardi would only consider leaving Inter Milan for Real Madrid, while Genoa are understood to have ruled out the possibility of selling Poland international Piatek in the new year.

Manchester United and Manchester City have received a boost in the chase for Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, The Sun says. Reports in Spain suggest the 23-year-old has failed to agree a contract extension with Inter, putting both sides on high alert, the paper reports. Milan Skriniar is reportedly a target for the Manchester clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Divock Origi is reportedly set to be offered an escape from Liverpool by Turkish side Besiktas. The Daily Mirror says reports in Turkey suggest the Istanbul club are weighing up a move for the 23-year-old, who has not played so far this season since returning to Anfield from a loan spell with Wolfsburg. The paper says Besiktas would be keen on an initial loan spell with the option to buy.

Chelsea are planning to offer Antonio Rudiger an improved contract to reward his promising start to life under Maurizio Sarri, the Daily Mail says. The Germany defender still has more than three years to run on his current deal, but plans to sit down with his representatives over a lucrative extension are in the pipeline, the paper adds. Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger could soon sign a new contract (John Walton/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Moses: The winger is said to be considering his future at Chelsea having fallen down the pecking order since Sarri arrived, Goal reports. The site says the 27-year-old is open to leaving the club in January having failed to make an impact under Sarri.

Reiss Nelson: Arsenal have no plans to sell the 18-year-old, according to reports. The Daily Star says reports in Germany suggest the Gunners have told Hoffenheim they cannot turn his loan agreement into a full-time arrangement. He is said to be viewed as a hot prospect for the future.- Press Association