Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

could be sacked by Manchester United by next week if they fail to beat Newcastle this weekend, The Sun reports. The Portuguese is said to be on thin ice with senior boardroom figures rattled by the Reds’ disturbing start to the season, which is said to be their worst since 1989. Mourinho appeared defiant yet downcast after Tuesday’s draw against Valencia, admitting critics were within their rights to comment on the the club’s poor performance. However, he was keen to point out last season’s achievements, which saw United finish runners-up in the Premier League and top their Champions League group. According to ESPN, Mourinho still has the backing of the Glazer family, the club’s owners.

Aston Villa are looking for a new manager after sacking Steve Bruce (Simon Cooper/PA).

A rich range of potential successors for Steve Bruce have emerged after he was sacked by Aston Villa on Wednesday. Shakhtar Donetsk’s Paulo Fonseca has been tipped to take over at Aston Villa, who are seeking to make a high-profile appointment, according to the Birmingham Mail. The Daily Mirror says former Arsenal man Thierry Henry wants the job, although the club are eyeing up Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez. Villa may even opt for a familiar face in John Terry, who spent last season playing for them, The Sun says. And, just in case there were not enough runners and riders to emerge, Sam Allardyce has been tipped for the job, the Evening Standard reports.

Everton are keeping tabs on Danny Welbeck as questions remain over his Arsenal future, the Daily Mirror reports. The forward is yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates, despite his current deal expiring at the end of the season, the paper says. The 27-year-old England player is allowed to begin talks with international suitors from the new year.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

: Juventus are plotting a swoop for Manchester City’s 18-year-old midfielder, TuttoSport reports.

Manuel Lazzari: Bournemouth have taken an interest in SPAL’s 24-year-old midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

- Press Association