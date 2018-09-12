Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are hopeful they will be able to keep hold of French midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City, the Daily Mirror reports. The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has also previously been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona.

Ilkay Gundogan is looking to commit his future to Manchester City despite interest from Barcelona, the Sun says. The Germany midfielder has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp, but wants to open talks on a new deal at the Etihad.

John Terry’s move to Moscow is in doubt (Nigel French/PA)

John Terry may not be heading to Russia, the Daily Mirror reports. The former Chelsea and England defender is said to have agreed terms with Spartak Moscow but the move has been put into doubt.

Toby Alderweireld sees his future with Tottenham, despite suggestions that Manchester United will make a move for the Spurs man next summer, the Daily Mail reports.

Former Tottenham winger Nathan Oduwa is wanted by QPR, West London Sport says. The 22-year-old has previously turned out for Glasgow Rangers.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Juventus haven’t given up hope of signing the Manchester United midfielder, reports Tuttosport.

Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal is wanted by Barcelona (Mark Kerton/PA)

Nacho Monreal: The Spanish full-back, now on the books at Arsenal, is wanted by Barcelona alongside Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno, Mundo Deportivo says.

Darren Bent: The former Tottenham striker is keen on a move north of the border to Rangers, according to Talksport.

- Press Association