Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The future of Manchester United’scontinues to be the subject of speculation following reports that he wants to leave Old Trafford. The Sun says the France international is desperate to play under his idol Zinedine Zidane in the future – with the former Real Madrid coach having been touted as a possible replacement for Jose Mourinho should he be sacked. But the paper also claims Barcelona are interested in trying to bring Pogba to the club and could make a fresh bid in January.

Arsenal are said to be considering launching a bid for former Chelsea full-back Filipe Luis in January. The Daily Mirror says Gunners boss Unai Emery is reportedly keen on the experienced left-back, who is out of contract at Atletico Madrid next summer.

Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis has been linked with a move to England (John Walton/PA)

The Gunners are also said to be keen to land rising Lille star Nicolas Pepe – but could face competition from Lyon, Seville and Real Betis. The Daily Mirror says reports in France have linked the Ivory Coast winger, who impressed for the French side last season, with Arsenal as well as the Spanish clubs and Lyon.

V I C T O I R E A post shared by Nicolas Pepe (@nicolas.pepe19) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

West Ham would face having to fork out almost £15million if they sack Manuel Pellegrini, according to The Times. The paper says it understands that the club did not include a termination clause in his contract when they recruited him in the summer. However, Sky Sports report that the Hammers are not considering sacking the 64-year-old, who took charge in May, despite a winless Premier League start.

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has come under fire following a poor start to the season (Nigel French/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

: Mourinho is reportedly monitoring the Atletico Madrid star. The Daily Express says reports in France suggest the Red Devils are interested in the 22-year-old, who played at left-back during France’s triumphant World Cup campaign but is also capable of playing in central defence.

Hâte de porter le maillot bleu et encore plus avec la 2ème étoile !!🔵⚪️🔴 @equipedefrance A post shared by L U C A S H E R N Á N D E Z (@lucashernandez21) on Aug 31, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

James Rodriguez: Arsenal could be eyeing up the Real Madrid player, according to reports in Spain. The Colombia international was linked to the Gunners ahead of the summer transfer window, but Spanish outlet Don Balon says the Premier League club could be planning a new swoop for the 27-year-old in January, with an offer of about 50million euros (£45million).

Sólo puedo agradecer por todo lo que diste a Colombia, nos devolviste la FE y la ilusión de ser los mejores. Gracias por hacerme mejor jugador, me has hecho creer que soy mejor de lo que pensaba. Con tus consejos crecí a todo nivel, fuiste y serás una de las personas más importantes en mi carrera. Durante estos años fuiste como un padre para mi. Te deseo lo mejor para lo que viene José. Todo mi cariño para ti, serás siempre mi mejor maestro.🇨🇴 A post shared by James Rodríguez (@jamesrodriguez10) on Sep 4, 2018 at 2:33pm PDT

- Press Association