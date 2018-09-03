Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Goalkeeperis reportedly holding out for a salary of £350,000-a-week before committing his future to Manchester United. The Sun reports that the 27-year-old believes his earnings should put him on a level with the likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, with the club said to be playing hardball on his demands. De Gea’s current deal runs out next summer.

Paris St Germain star Neymar is unlikely to swap France for Manchester – because he would rather move to London, the Daily Express claims. The 26-year-old is said to have told friends he would prefer to head to Chelsea or Arsenal over United or City if he ever decides to join the Premier League.

Neymar would prefer to move to London if he ends up joining the Premier League, according to reports (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele could leave Spurs for China in January, according to The Sun. Super League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan are hoping to land him on their second attempt, having tried earlier this year, the paper says. The 31-year-old’s contract with Spurs runs out next summer, and his reluctance to agree a new deal may force the club to sell him in January, the paper adds.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is not in imminent danger of being sacked despite four straight defeats, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says there is no suggestion that the club’s owners will copy Crystal Palace, who sacked Frank De Boer following four consecutive losses 12 months ago.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is not in imminent danger of being sacked, the Mirror has claimed (Nigel French/PA)

: The 25-year-old reportedly wants to return to Juventus to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester Evening News says reports in Italy suggest Pogba will push for a transfer away from Manchester United in January.

Frenkie de Jong: Tottenham have sent scouts to keep tabs on the highly-rated Ajax midfielder, according to the Daily Express. The Dutch Under-21 international is one of the best-rated talents to have emerged from Holland recently, and is also being watched by Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, the paper says.

