Football rumours from the media

Two of Leicester’s Premier League winners are expected to leave the King Power ahead of the international transfer window closing, the Leicester Mercury reports. Right-backand midfielderare said to be allowed to leave and have not yet featured for the Foxes this season.

Sandro Ramirez is to leave Everton and join Real Sociedad on loan, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper said the striker is keen on a permanent move back to his home country, but the Goodison Park club say there is no automatic option to buy.

Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic has spent the last three seasons on loan (Dave Howarth/PA)

Serbian winger Lazar Markovic is heading for the Anfield exit door after spending the last three seasons on loan, with Greek side PAOK among those interested, according to the Daily Mirror.

Another set to leave Liverpool is Divock Origi, with the Daily Mail reporting he is in talks with a number of interested clubs, including Besiktas.

Merci à tous pour vos messages ! ❤️ A post shared by Nabil Fekir (@nabilfekir) on Jul 18, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Liverpool target Nabil Fekir was offered to Chelsea in the summer by Lyon, but the Stamford Bridge side turned down the chance to sign the 25-year-old, the Daily Mail says.

Manchester United deny talk of rift between Ed Woodward and José Mourinho https://t.co/hzcoqoYLEM By @marthakelner — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) August 30, 2018

Rodgers wanted Gerrard to help him sign Kroos at Liverpool 😲https://t.co/0a00Y39bkw — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 30, 2018

: The 30-year-old defender, who helped Bournemouth to Premier League promotion, is free to leave Aston Villa, with QPR and Hull among those interested, the Daily Mirror says.

#REDHAC @MoukoudiH sèchement taclé par un adversaire se relève et son vis à vis écope d'un carton jaune, le second de la partie après celui reçu par Amos Youga en 1ère période. 63' 0-1 pic.twitter.com/qxHqA0zOjn — HAC Football ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) August 10, 2018

Harold Moukoudi: Aston Villa want to loan the Le Havre defender ahead of a potential permanent deal in January, the Sun reports.

George Saville: Millwall will let their £7m-rated midfielder go to Championship side Middlesbrough, according to the Daily Mirror.

