Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid are back in the hunt for Manchester City strikerwith the Spanish giants looking to make a bid for the England international as part of a raft of transfer activity next summer, the Daily Mail reports.

Liverpool are to let winger Sheyi Ojo leave Anfield on loan to French club Reims, according to the Daily Mirror. Ojo, 21, has previously had loan spells at Fulham, Wigan and Wolves.

Good to finish off with another pre-season win. Ready to start the season next weekend! #COYG #HereToCreate #Glitch18 A post shared by Reiss Nelson (@reissnelson) on Aug 4, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

Arsenal are to let Reiss Nelson move on loan to German side Hoffenheim for the season as the attacking midfielder looks to get more first-team football, the Daily Mail reports.

Premier League-chasing Aston Villa are looking to boost their promotion prospects by bringing in Southampton’s Matt Targett on loan, but the Saints may be reluctant to let the left-back leave, according to the Daily Mirror.

Cameron Jerome was part of the Norwich team which won the play-offs (Nick Potts/PA)

Frank Lampard will let Cameron Jerome leave Derby, the Daily Mirror says. Jerome, who has Premier League experience with Birmingham and Norwich, is being looked at by Ipswich, Blackburn, Hull, QPR and Reading, according to the paper.

Social media round-up

No chance Defoe is leaving says Cherries boss Howe - transfer news LIVEhttps://t.co/huIrvjQhxV pic.twitter.com/5SBQbvXeah — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 28, 2018

Danny Rose poised to stay at Tottenham after impressing Mauricio Pochettino https://t.co/1UPcpWjhz6 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 28, 2018

Players to watch

: The 27-year-old Arsenal striker is considering his future at the Emirates, fearing he does not fit in with the style of play of new boss Unai Emery, le10sport reports.

Training🏃🏻‍♂⚽️ #Evertonfc A post shared by Sandro Ramirez (@sandroramirez9) on Jul 12, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Sandro Ramirez: The Spanish striker, who moved to Everton last summer, could move from Goodison Park to Real Sociedad, according to Marca.

Moussa Sissoko: Tottenham’s French midfielder is said to be wanted by Turkish side Fenerbahce, Sky Sports says.

- Press Association