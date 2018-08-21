Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City youngstercould be heading to Real Betis on a season-long loan, according to The Sun. The Ukrainian midfielder, 21, played 14 games for City last season and is likely to get more playing time with the Spanish club than with the crowded Etihad squad.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek may be considering a move to Spain, reports suggest

With the European transfer window closing in 10 days, uncertainty is surrounding Ruben Loftus-Cheek‘s immediate future at Chelsea. According to the Mirror, the midfielder is looking at a loan move to Spain in order to guarantee more playing time for the 2018/19 season. It comes after the 22-year-old England international was left out of Maurizio Sarri’s squad for the first home game of the season last week.

However, other reports suggest Chelsea are keen to hold on to their player – at least until the Premier League transfer window re-opens in January. The Telegraph says Loftus-Cheek has fallen down the pecking order behind Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic but it is thought the England international could still be encouraged to battle his way into Sarri’s squad.

Everton’s Yannick Bolasie could be on his way out on loan (Simon Galloway/PA)

Everton duo Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic look to be heading to the Championship, the Daily Star reports. The deal would see the DR Congo winger and Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder move to Middlesbrough on season-long loans as Boro target a return to the Premier League.

Social media round-up

Dortmund want to sign Divock Origi before the window closes but Liverpool are holding out for £27m for the striker. (Source: Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/b6JiPLo09g — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 20, 2018

Jose Mourinho’s job is safe for now but Manchester United’s owners are growing concerned | @neilashton_ https://t.co/BMO4KGow8x pic.twitter.com/c7671VA7ox — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 20, 2018

Players to watch

Well done guys, first 3 points at the Bridge in the bag 💪🏼Good to see you my friend @PetrCech #chesleafc pic.twitter.com/rDbqK1RK9j — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) August 18, 2018

Eden Hazard: Chelsea are making negotiations over a contract extension for the 27-year-old a top priority, the Mail reports. The Blues are said to be hopeful a new £300,000-per-week deal will persuade the Belgian forward to stay at Stamford Bridge for the long term after talks were put on hold during the World Cup.

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Swansea are eyeing a loan move for the Tottenham centre-half, the Mirror says, as Graham Potter looks to bolster his defensive options for the Welsh side’s Championship campaign. But they could face competition from Ipswich, where the US international has already spent time on loan.

- Press Association