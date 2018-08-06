Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The final week of the summer transfer window is upon us – and with it speculation over a record bid by Manchester United foris reaching fever-pitch. Sky Sports News says the Reds are preparing to make Leicester City an offer for Jose Mourinho’s top target before the deadline on Thursday – the day before Leicester head to Old Trafford for their Premier League season opener. Expectations are the Foxes will command a world-beating price for the England defender. That would mean surpassing the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton forin January. Tottenham’sand Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng have also been tipped as targets.

The Wilfried Zaha saga has taken another twist after Tottenham reportedly pulled out of the race for the Crystal Palace winger. The Daily Mirror says Spurs baulked at the £75million Selhurst Park decision makers are demanding for the Ivorian, 25, leaving Chelsea frontrunners in the contest to snap him up. Zaha is reported to have turned down a £25,000-a-week pay rise on top of his £100,000-a-week Palace salary.

England’s Raheem Sterling (left) and Colombia’s Yerry Mina, who is said to have agreed a five-year deal with Everton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Everton have seen off Manchester United and are set to sign Yerry Mina for nearly £30million, the Daily Mirror reports. The club are said to have agreed a five-year deal for the 23-year-old, who had been tipped as an alternative to Maguire at Old Trafford. The Barcelona defender is reportedly leaving the Nou Camp despite only arriving there in January, having not impressed Ernesto Valverde. It will be the Toffees’ second Barcelona signing of the summer, having secured the services of Lucas Digne.

Arsenal could launched a late bid for AC Milan left back Ricardo Rodriguez, the Daily Mail reports. A pre-season knee injury for Sead Kolasinac on Wednesday threw a major spanner in the works for Unai Emery, who will be without the Bosnian for eight to 10 weeks. Meanwhile Nacho Monreal’s appearance in the coming season opener against Manchester City on Sunday is also threatened by injury. The new boss is reported to be eyeing Milan’s Switzerland international, although it could cost the Gunners £30million to land him.

West Bromwich Albion’s Salomon Rondon is set to join Newcastle on Monday, reports say (PA)

Newcastle are set to complete a move for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon on Monday, according to Sky Sports News. The Venezuelan was reportedly on Tyneside to have a medical. Rondon’s spell at St James’ Park is part of a season-long part-exchange deal that sees Dwight Gayle head to the Hawthorns from the Magpies. Newcastle are said to have paid £2million for the swap.

Manchester United preparing to make bid for Harry Maguire before Thursday’s deadline.

Leicester and Bournemouth are vying for the Brentford defender, 20, with the clubs seeing offers of £10million and £12million respectively turned down, the Daily Mail reports.

Axel Tuanzebe: Aston Villa are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester United’s 20-year-old defender, The Sun reports.

