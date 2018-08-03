Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The future of Anthony Martial looks to be away from Old Trafford, according to reports. The Daily Mirror say the 22-year-old will be offered to Bayern Munich as part of a deal which could see Robert Lewandowski move the other way, while Bild says the forward will be used in a deal for defender Jerome Boateng.

Crystal Palace could lose striker Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea with the player rejecting a new contract and considering lodging an official transfer request, the Daily Mirror reports.

Jefferson Lerma may be heading to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Levante will only sell Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma for upwards of £30million, with Bournemouth so far failing to meet this valuation, the Sun says.

Burnley will need to pay £20m if they want to bolster their strike force with Jay Rodriguez, who is currently with newly-relegated West Brom, the Guardian reports.

Real Madrid appear keen not to let midfielder Luka Modric leave, with the Spanish giants putting a £670m price tag on the Croatian – which would almost certainly put Inter Milan off, reports the Daily Mirror.

Players to watch

Mateo Kovacic: After the Croatia midfielder reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United owing to boss Jose Mourinho, Chelsea are interested in landing the Real Madrid player according to Calciomercato.

Thibaut Courtois: The Chelsea and Belgium goalkeeper is set to have discussions with Maurizio Sarri about his future amid interest from Real Madrid, AS says.

Charlie Adam: The Stoke stalwart is interested in moving to Rangers before his retirement, Talksport reports.

- Press Association
