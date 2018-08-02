Football rumours from the media
What the papers sayAfter appearing to miss out on signing Harry Maguire from Leicester, Manchester United have turned their attention to another World Cup star in the form of Yerry Mina, the Daily Mirror reports. The Red Devils will be looking to spend £30m on the Barcelona and Colombia star.
Lewis Cook, who captained England’s triumphant under-20 World Cup side last summer, is wanted by Tottenham, according to the Daily Star. The Bournemouth midfielder will cost Spurs around £30m, the paper says.
West Ham have been rebuffed by Celta Vigo after the Hammers bid £27m for striker Maxi Gomez, the Daily Mirror says. It is reported the Spanish club are asking for £35m to meet his release clause.
From east London to south London and Crystal Palace look set to complete a move for Ghana forward Jordan Ayew after sealing the signature of West Ham’s Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, reports the Guardian.
Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Gonzalo Higuain despite interest from AC Milan, the Daily Mirror reports.
Social media round-up
EXCLUSIVE: Premier League rivals set to hijack Tottenham's bid to sign Jack Grealish | @mcgrathmike https://t.co/0KSVD0avyy pic.twitter.com/ydNmxk1lYy— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 1, 2018
Crystal Palace are awaiting international clearance before announcing the signing of Max Meyer. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/qPQPf3qp2n— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 1, 2018
Players to watchMateo Kovacic: The Real Madrid midfielder will not be heading to Old Trafford despite interest from the Red Devils because he does not want to play under Jose Mourinho, according to Marca.
Adrien Rabiot: The France midfielder will be free to leave Paris St Germain if the Ligue 1 champions are able to land N’Golo Kante, Mundo Deportivo says.
Toto Nsiala: Shrewsbury want £1m for the defender after rejecting a bid from Ipswich, the Daily Mail reports.
- Press Association
