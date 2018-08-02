Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

After appearing to miss out on signing Harry Maguire from Leicester, Manchester United have turned their attention to another World Cup star in the form of, the Daily Mirror reports. The Red Devils will be looking to spend £30m on the Barcelona and Colombia star.

England U20s manager Paul Simpson and captain Lewis Cook with the World Cup (Nigel French/PA)

Lewis Cook, who captained England’s triumphant under-20 World Cup side last summer, is wanted by Tottenham, according to the Daily Star. The Bournemouth midfielder will cost Spurs around £30m, the paper says.

West Ham have been rebuffed by Celta Vigo after the Hammers bid £27m for striker Maxi Gomez, the Daily Mirror says. It is reported the Spanish club are asking for £35m to meet his release clause.

🙏🏽🙏🏽 on to the next level ! A post shared by Jordan Ayew (@jordanayew9) on Jan 18, 2018 at 4:04pm PST

From east London to south London and Crystal Palace look set to complete a move for Ghana forward Jordan Ayew after sealing the signature of West Ham’s Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, reports the Guardian.

Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Gonzalo Higuain despite interest from AC Milan, the Daily Mirror reports.

Social media round-up

EXCLUSIVE: Premier League rivals set to hijack Tottenham's bid to sign Jack Grealish | @mcgrathmike https://t.co/0KSVD0avyy pic.twitter.com/ydNmxk1lYy — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 1, 2018

Crystal Palace are awaiting international clearance before announcing the signing of Max Meyer. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/qPQPf3qp2n — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 1, 2018

Players to watch

: The Real Madrid midfielder will not be heading to Old Trafford despite interest from the Red Devils because he does not want to play under Jose Mourinho, according to Marca.

1er match de préparation ⚽️🤙🏼✨ #Work A post shared by Adrien Rabiot (@adrienrabiot_25) on Jul 11, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

Adrien Rabiot: The France midfielder will be free to leave Paris St Germain if the Ligue 1 champions are able to land N’Golo Kante, Mundo Deportivo says.

Toto Nsiala: Shrewsbury want £1m for the defender after rejecting a bid from Ipswich, the Daily Mail reports.

- Press Association