Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

‘s time in the Premier League may not be over, according to The Sun. The striker has found himself heading for the Championship after Stoke’s relegation at the end of last term but could now be set to return to the top flight following interest from Burnley. The paper says boss Sean Dyche is poised to make a £500,000 bid for the 37-year-old.

Fulham are edging closer to completing a deal with Swansea defender Alfie Mawson, the Daily Mail says, with an agreement set to be made this week. The former England Under-21 international is said to be eager for a move to London and is valued at around £25million.

Retomando o trabalho! 💪🏾🇧🇷 . Restarting work! 💪🏾🇧🇷 #selecaobrasileira #copadomundo #londres #russia2018 #W19 #brasil #vamosbrasil #trabalho #preparaçao 📷 @lucasfigfoto/CBF A post shared by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on Jun 5, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

Real Madrid are looking to raid Chelsea this transfer window, offering £100million for Willian and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the Mail reports. The Belgian goalkeeper – with one year remaining on his contract – is said to be keen on a move back to Spain, while the LaLiga giants could be more prepared to meet Willian’s £70million asking price after Barcelona stepped away from deal last week.

Social media round-up

Chelsea are "seriously considering" the audacious offer 😲https://t.co/4yviv0Nkd4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 30, 2018

Liverpool youngster 'set to be withdrawn from training camp' ahead of switchhttps://t.co/JcLgcC0V2f pic.twitter.com/hyRrON2ulU — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 30, 2018

Players to watch

Mattia Caldara is said to be a target for Chelsea (Nigel French/PA)

Mattia Caldara: The 24-year-old appears to be the top target for Chelsea, overtaking team-mate Daniel Rugani for a switch to Stamford Bridge, according to the Mirror. Rugani had been thought to be in line for a £45million move to the Premier league but the Blues are now reportedly more interested in making a £40million offer for Caldara.

Matteo Darmian: The Manchester United defender is on the radar of Napoli, who are interested in pursuing a one-year loan deal with the option to buy at the end of next term, the Manchester Evening News says.

- Press Association