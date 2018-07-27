Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United are keen to sign Inter Milan wingerbefore they letleave, the Daily Mirror reports. United want at least £70million for Martial, the paper says, and want him to move abroad rather than to a Premier League rival. The side are under pressure to bring in a replacement for the 22-year-old before letting him go, with Croatia World Cup star Perisic the top of their list, the paper adds.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is still Jose Mourinho’s top choice for a new centre-half this summer, according to the Independent. United have been looking at other options, the paper says, but still believe a deal for the 29-year-old could be done.

Arsenal will face competition from West Ham to land Torino midfielder M’Baye Niang, the Daily Mirror says. The 23-year-old has impressed both Unai Emery and Manuel Pelligrini following his performance for Senegal in the World Cup, the paper reports, with Premier League interest building. However, he could still end up in France, with Nice said to be the closest to launching a bid for the player.

Chelsea officials have travelled to Italy for new talks with Juventus over defender Daniele Rugani, according to The Times. The 23-year-old has been a target for the Blues for much of the summer but the club are reluctant to meet his £40million valuation, the paper reports.

Juventus’ Daniele Rugani (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Barcelona have reportedly entered the race for Arsenal target Steven N’Zonzi. The Daily Mirror reports that the World Cup-winning midfielder had been expected to leave Sevilla, and that Arsenal were set to be the front-runners for his signature. But the former Blackburn midfielder is said to be keen on a link up with Ernesto Valverde, the paper adds, which could prove a blow for the Gunners.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

: Brighton are reportedly closing in on a deal for the Ecuadorian forward. The Sun says the player – one of Ecuador’s brightest prospects – is in advanced talks with the Seagulls and is gearing up to sign a four-year contract.

Alvaro Morata: Chelsea have told AC Milan they will need to cough up £62million for the 25-year-old, according to Sky Sports News. The site says initial negotiations got underway on Wednesday, with the clubs remaining poles apart on their valuations of the player.

- Press Association