Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid are plotting a £60million move for Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the Sun reports. The paper says the Spanish team want the France captain as a replacement for Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas. If Spurs chairman Daniel Levy agrees to sell, he would demand close to the world-record £67million Liverpool paid Roma to sign Brazilian stopper Alisson last week, the paper adds.

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United but stay in the Premier League, putting clubs such as Chelsea and Tottenham on high alert, according to the Sun. United are prepared to sell the 22-year-old attacker, but only if he moves abroad rather than joining a rival in England, the paper says, meaning the Frenchman could go head-to-head with United’s top brass.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wolves are set to sign wing-back Jonny Castro on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, the Daily Mail says. The 24-year-old has moved from Celta Vigo to Atletico on a permanent £6million deal but will be immediately sent out to Molineux, the paper adds.

Jose Mourinho is said to be considering alternative targets to Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian, such as Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic. The Independent reports that the Croatian World Cup star has attracted the Manchester United manager’s attention, with Mourinho keen to bring in the type of wide player he feels is essential to his system this summer.

Uberi strinu @strinic 😂 #HomeAlone#Kevin A post shared by Ante Rebić (@anterebic) on Jul 6, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

Meanwhile, Chelsea are close to signing goalkeeper Robert Green in a surprise free transfer, the Sun says. The 38-year-old former England international is set to join the side as cover after spending a year on the Huddersfield bench, the paper adds. The former West Ham stopper will reportedly sign for a season while Jamal Blackman and Eduardo are out on loan.

Social media round-up

Liverpool see £19.5m bid rejected for Domagoj Vida but Besiktas 'name their price for World Cup star' https://t.co/244xmHPqNh #LFC pic.twitter.com/m6k7INUAMW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 24, 2018

Pep Guardiola preparing 'huge offer' for Juventus ace https://t.co/T2ePgbXuRA pic.twitter.com/Lr0qQIm54l — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 24, 2018

Players to watch

Denis Zakaria: Marco Silva has been scouting the 21-year-old as he continues to overhaul the Everton squad, according to the Daily Mirror. Zakaria, who is a holding midfielder with Borussia Monchengladbach, is under contract until 2022 after joining a year ago from Young Boys for around £8million.

Es geht wieder los‼️ @borussia #ZAK8 A post shared by Deniszakaria (@deniszakaria) on Jul 23, 2018 at 12:28pm PDT

Thiago Alcantara: Both Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing the 27-year-old from Bayern Munich. ESPN reports that a return to Barcelona has also been suggested, but interest from the Premier League has proved strongest so far.

- Press Association