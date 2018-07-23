Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea are weighing up a £65million offer from Barcelona for forward, the Daily Mail says. The Blues are said to prefer the prospect of selling the Manchester United target abroad, rather than to a Premier League rival. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and owner Roman Abramovich are said to be meeting to discuss possible departures and signings by new manager Maurizio Sarri this week. Barcelona are reported to have made two previous attempts at grabbing Brazilian Willian, 29.

Training 👊🏾 A post shared by Anthony Martial (@martial_9) on Jul 13, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

The Blues may have to fight off Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich if they want to turn their interest in Anthony Martial into a successful bid, Sky Sports News reports. All three clubs are said to fancy their chances of landing Manchester United’s France forward, 22, who has a year left on his contract. The broadcaster says it understands Martial has told Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Old Trafford, although the club’s top brass think otherwise. Martial’s contract is said to have an option to keep him at the club until 2020 and Chelsea are yet to make a formal offer.

An incredible journey. The highs and lows… the joys of football. Thanks for your amazing support throughout. Special mention to the manager for giving me this opportunity. @england 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁❤️ A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on Jul 14, 2018 at 11:23am PDT

England and Leicester star Harry Maguire, Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci have been earmarked as potential defending targets by United, the Daily Mail reports. Landing Maguire, 25, could cost United up to £65million and would likely see Mourinho have to sell one of his centre-backs, the paper says. United reportedly enquired about Alderweireld in May, while Bonucci is said to be on a watch list.

Matteo Darmian is said to be a Napoli target (PA)

Meanwhile, United right-back Matteo Darmian could be snapped up by Napoli, The Sun says. With only a year left on his contract, the Reds could be keen to shift the 28-year-old before he becomes a free agent. Darmian played against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, but was used by Mourinho just 17 times in all competitions last season. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has voiced admiration for the Italian who began his career in the Serie A.

Nice run out and another win, thanks to the fans again for been brilliant as always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pV7yhLDjMc — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) July 21, 2018

Jack Grealish will make it clear to Aston Villa’s owners that he wants to pursue his dreams of Champions League football and join Tottenham, the Daily Telegraph reports. Spurs are said to be ready to make an offer for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder as soon as this week. After a reported £55million takeover by Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens eased Villa’s financial concerns the club will be less inclined to sell their talisman. However ambitious Grealish is said to want out and Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly determined to sign him this summer.

'For him, not playing would be a failure...he just wants to play'



Everton manager Marco Silva remained tight-lipped amid speculation the Toffees are on the verge of a £40m deal for Watford’s Brazilian winger, 21, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Manchester City’s 21-year-old Ukrainian midfielder prompted questions about his future after admitting he does not know what it holds, the Manchester Evening News reports.

