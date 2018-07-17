Football rumours from the media

Manchester United could reportedly miss out on landing Gareth Bale this summer. The Guardian reports that the 29-year-old is set to stay at Real Madrid to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor as the team’s talisman. The Welshman is expecting positive talks with new coach Julen Lopetegui in the next few weeks, the paper adds.

An incredible player and a top guy! It has been a pleasure to play alongside you for the last 5 years. Good luck for the future my friend 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/KBYLMYaWjP — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) July 10, 2018

Meanwhile, United are looking to splash out £92million for Croatia World Cup wingers Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic, according to reports. The Sun says Inter Milan’s Perisic, was has long been admired by United boss Jose Mourinho, has been linked with a £48million move to Old Trafford, while Rebic, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, has also made it onto Mourinho’s radar. Rebic could cost the club as much as £44m, the paper adds, with Arsenal also said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

🔝 💪🏼👌🏼🙏🏼🇭🇷 A post shared by Ivan Perišić (@ivanperisic444) on Jul 15, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro appears set to snub the Premier League despite having been linked to both Manchester United and Chelsea, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says claims in France suggest the 27-year-old has agreed terms with Paris St Germain over a summer move, with a four-year deal in the pipeline.

Alex Sandro is again being linked with a move away from Juventus (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea are plotting a £53million swoop for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to the Evening Standard. New boss Maurizio Sarri is keeping tabs on Serie A, the paper adds, with sources in Italy suggesting officials will be meeting with Higuain’s representatives this week. The paper adds that reports in Italy also suggest the club are closing in on another Juventus player, defender Daniele Rugani.

Danny Welbeck could reportedly face an uncertain future (Adam Davy/PA)

Meanwhile, Arsenal players Danny Welbeck and David Ospina are facing uncertain futures as they return from the World Cup, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Gunners are looking to trim their squad, the paper says, with new coach Unai Emery having spent about £70million on five senior signings to strengthen their defence. The arrival of Bernd Leno could signal uncertainty for Ospina, while Welbeck is facing a struggle for selection, the paper adds.

: Newcastle and Celtic are keeping tabs on the Uruguay World Cup star, according to The Sun. Several European clubs are said to be interested in the Cruzeiro playmaker after he helped steer his country to the competition’s quarter-finals.

Voltamos ⚽️🤙 A post shared by Giorgian de Arrascaeta (@g10dearrascaeta) on Jul 12, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

Ahmed Musa: Leicester’s Nigerian forward is being linked with a £40million move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, the Leicester Mercury reports. The paper says the striker appears to have little future at the King Power Stadium, having spent the second half of last season on loan at CSKA Moscow.

