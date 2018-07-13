Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United are expected to make Leicester a mighty offer for Harry Maguire when he gets back from Russia, the Daily Mail reports. The Foxes are likely to command a high price for the England hero, whose value has surged after his dazzling performance at the World Cup. Estimates suggest he could cost the Red Devils up to £50million. The defender, 25, joined Leicester in 2017 for a reported £17m.

Manchester United ready huge bid for Harry Maguire but face having to pay Leicester TRIPLE what they signed him for just one year ago | @CharlieSale https://t.co/IWe9V43XRz pic.twitter.com/lPzK8rywIV — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 12, 2018

Antonio Conte turned down an offer to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, according to the Daily Mirror. The former Blues boss, who was reportedly sacked on Thursday, is said to have wanted his pay-off from Chelsea. The paper says he is owed around £9m for the final year of his tenure. Talks are reportedly ongoing on his severance package.

Real Madrid are plotting a £150m bid for Chelsea star Eden Hazard, the Daily Mail reports. After selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for £99.2m, the Champions League winners are hunting for a new talisman. After a strong performance at the World Cup the Belgium captain is said to be a top target for the LaLiga giants. Hazard is said to have held off signing a new £300,000-a-week contract with the Blues.

Eden Hazard is still at the World Cup with Belgium (John Walton/PA)

Gareth Bale’s future at Real may become clearer next week when he is due to have talks with new manager Julen Lopetegui, Sky Sports reports. The Wales international’s representatives are also said to be heading to Madrid in the next fortnight for talks with the club’s president, Florentino Perez. Bale, 28, was tipped for a Premier League return amid speculation he was unhappy at the Bernabeu, although he starred in the club’s Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Everton are planning a daring swoop for Barcelona defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, the Daily Telegraph reports. The pair are said to be at the top of Marco Silva’s list, although he has been quiet on the transfer front since taking over. French international Digne, 24, and Colombia player Mina, 23, have not played major roles at the Nou Camp since their arrivals.

Social media round-up

Top Premier League club offer £58m for Alissonhttps://t.co/4U0aUOWME8 pic.twitter.com/mS8JXerHy5 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 13, 2018

Arsenal target Aleksandr Golovin 'prefers Juventus switch' as European giants battle for CSKA Moscow starhttps://t.co/VRtW1FXtKv pic.twitter.com/lxCYtkoJ1s — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 13, 2018

Players to watch

Barcelona have made a second bid for Chelsea’s Brazilian winger, the Daily Mail says.

Could Willian be on his way out of Chelsea? (John Walton/PA)

Felipe Anderson: Lazio’s West Ham target, 25, has flown into London as the Brazil midfielder nears a club record £50m move, The Sun reports.

Michail Antonio: West Ham are keen on Crystal Palace’s winger, according to Sky Sports.

- Press Association