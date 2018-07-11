Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

has been linked with a number of clubs following the end to Stoke City’s 10-year stay in the Premier League, with Liverpool opening talks with the Swiss playmaker, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports the 26-year-old has a £13million release clause.

David Luiz, who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, is wanted by new Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, reports the Daily Mirror.

David Luiz has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Also in south-west London, Fulham are reportedly leading the chase for Jean Michael Seri, according to The Sun. The Nice midfielder is also wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal, the paper adds.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is wanted by Argentina’s Boca Juniors, reports the Daily Mirror.

Pleased to have won player of the month. Big thanks to the people who voted for me 👍🏽 ⚫️⚪️ A post shared by Jamaal Lascelles (@lascelles16) on Jan 11, 2018 at 5:05am PST

Newcastle will fight to keep captain Jamaal Lascelles despite a £25million bid from West Ham, the Daily Mail reports.

Social media round-up

Liverpool eyeing £22m Juventus deal thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's move https://t.co/gDMiidQ9Ji pic.twitter.com/W09sPmIddd — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 10, 2018

Arsenal pip Manchester United to sign wonderkid Sam Greenwood from Sunderland https://t.co/aaqKL8rkmp pic.twitter.com/9tUpRknK8U — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 10, 2018

Players to watch

: Tottenham will spar with Roma for the signing of the Brazilian from Bordeaux, France Football says.

Bienvenido de nuevo n21! Добро пожаловать домой, № 21! Welcome back, 21! 🇦🇷 . . . #russia2018 #worldcup #football #futbol A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

Paulo Dybala: Liverpool are putting together an £80million bid for the Juventus striker, reports TyC Sports.

Maarten Stekelenburg: Lille are interested in signing the Everton goalkeeper, according to France Football.

- Press Association