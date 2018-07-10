Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

As Manchester City’s pursuit ofdrags on, a new target could be in line for the Premier League champions, the Mirror reports. The paper says City are looking to Real Madrid’s Croatia midfielderin case an agreement cannot be reached with Napoli on Jorginho’s fee.

❤️⚽️ A post shared by Mateo Kovacic (@mateokovacic8) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

Lazio’s Felipe Anderson looks set to move to West Ham in a deal worth almost £40 million – a transfer record for the club. According to the Mail, the winger and London club will discuss terms to finalise the deal, with the 25-year-old said to be keen to play under new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha is in high deand (PA)

Reportedly set to earn in the region of £17.5million should Andriy Yarmolenko move to West Ham, Borussia Dortmund are considering an offer for Wilfried Zaha, the Sun says. The Crystal Palace forward is also reported to be on the radar of Tottenham.

Sticking with the in-demand Zaha, the Mail says the Ivory Coast international is also being admired by Everton as Marco Silva looks to make his first signing. However, the Mirror reports that Silva could have a hard time persuading the 25-year-old to return to the north-west after a difficult spell at Manchester United between 2013-15.

Social media round-up

Abramovich and Chelsea said to have opened door for Hazard to leave, Barca considering it, it's even claimed Roman is keen to sell the club.https://t.co/hhgBb1euzE #cfc #fcblive pic.twitter.com/G9kIOjXLVh — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 10, 2018

Steve Bruce explains why Aston Villa are set to sell Tottenham target Jack Grealish | @JamesNursey https://t.co/rqs36UTg7H — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 9, 2018

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: The former Liverpool star left England for Barcelona just six months ago but is now being targeted by Paris St Germain, the Mirror says. The French giants are said to be so keen on landing the 26-year-old, they would be willing to pay the star’s wages to the tune of possibly £500,000 a week.

Kyle Bartley: Relegated West Brom are nearing a deal for the Swansea player, the Mirror reports. The 27-year-old will likely be looking for more playing time, having made just 38 appearances for the Swans since a move from Arsenal in 2012.

- Press Association