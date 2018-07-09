Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

time at Manchester City looks to be coming to a permanent end. The Mail reports the goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at West Ham, is looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium. The 31-year-old has spent 12 years with the club, but has not started a Premier League game under boss Pep Guardiola.

That felt really good…really, really good. Great support, great team effort. Let’s keep pushing! A post shared by Joe Hart (@joehartofficial) on Apr 8, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

Chelsea winger Kenedy appears ready join Newcastle on a season-long loan, according to the Mail. The paper reports that the Magpies have won the battle for the 22-year-old’s signature after he impressed Rafael Benitez – and fans – during the last four months of the season at St James’ Park.

Speculation has been mounting over Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Antonio Conte’s long-speculated departure from Chelsea may not be happening after all. The Daily Mirror reports on a picture posted on the Italian’s brother’s Instagram which shows the boss at Cobham with the Blues’ coaching staff. It had been rumoured Maurizio Sarri could take over at Stamford Bridge during the summer.

Riyad Mahrez looks to be just 48 hours away from pulling on a Manchester City shirt, the Mail says. According to the paper, City have agreed a £60million deal for the Leicester winger – with a medical set to take place in the next couple of days.

Social media round-up

A Spanish paper is reporting that Real Madrid have already given Eden Hazard a shirt number.



👇 A look at the latest football gossip 🗞https://t.co/nneJh73rAR pic.twitter.com/3o8dVlstDx — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 8, 2018

Jack Wilshere on the verge of West Ham move and Hammers fans will love his latest comments https://t.co/DmpGqBQ5iI pic.twitter.com/OG7fyI7cDQ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 8, 2018

Players to watch

Reece Burke: Hull could be left disappointed as their £1.5million move for the West Ham defender looks to have been trumped by new Derby manager Frank Lampard. According to the Sun, Derby have pounced on the 21-year-old in the 11th hour as Lampard looks to build his squad for the new season.

Matteo Guendouzi: The France Under-20 midfielder is in talks about a move to Arsenal from Lorient, the Mail reports. The 19-year-old is expected to agree to a five-year deal worth £7million.

- Press Association