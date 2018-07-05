Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

has held talks with Manuel Pellegrini about a potential move to West Ham, the Daily Mirror reports. The free agent has also been contacted by Fenerbahce about a deal, with Everton and Wolves also interested in the England international, the paper says.

Everton are also looking to bolster their side with the Barcelona and Colombia defender Yerry Mina, according to the Liverpool Echo. Mina found the net three times in the World Cup, including against England on Tuesday.

Colombia’s Yerry Mina (right) celebrates scoring against England (Tim Goode/PA)

Watford have moved a step closer to signing goalkeeper Ben Foster from West Brom, according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports the two sides have agreed a £4million fee.

🔵🔴 ¡Gracias, afición! ¡Vuestro apoyo nos hace invencibles! 💪🏻 Paso a paso nos acercamos al objetivo. @leomessi 🎯🙌🏻 ¡Ánimo, mago! @andresiniesta8 en nada con nosotros! 🔵🔴 Thank you culés. Your support makes us invencible! 💪Step by step we get closer to what we want. #ForçaBarça #FCBarcelona A post shared by Andre Gomes (@aftgomes21) on Mar 4, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

Another player potentially heading for the Hawthorns exit door is Craig Dawson, the Daily Mirror says. The defender is wanted by both Burnley and West Ham, says the paper.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is looking to bring in Andre Gomes from Barcelona, according to the Independent. Emery is said to be willing to sell players to help fund a move for the Portugal midfielder.

Social media round-up

"I've liked them since I was a little boy."



It appeared to be an innocuous comment when made in April.



But given recent speculation...@Cristiano's @juventusfcen praise is rather interesting.



👀https://t.co/e8kbCUpQHK pic.twitter.com/fBP846Wn3Z — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 4, 2018

Real Madrid have rubbished Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours 💰 🇫🇷https://t.co/rAdLdclxp1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 4, 2018

Ones to watch

: The Argentina national side could look to make the Manchester City man their new boss following an early exit from the World Cup, AS reports.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is wanted by Argentina (Richard Sellers/PA)

Gian Marco Ferrari: West Ham and Everton are interested in signing the 26-year-old from Sassuolo, says Corriere dello Sport.

Xherdan Shaqiri: The 26-year-old Swiss international has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho and could be moving to Manchester United, the Sun claims.

