Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

is reportedly ready to leave Aston Villa this summer to return to the Premier League. The Daily Mirror reports that Tottenham lead the race for the 22-year-old midfielder, who stands to land a bumper five-year deal, but are biding their time before making the club an offer. Mauricio Pochettino wants to give Dele Alli competition for the role playing behind Harry Kane, the paper adds.

Chelsea have made a £35million offer for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the Evening Standard. The club hope to make the Italy international Maurizio Sarri’s first signing as manager, the paper reports, with the 23-year-old having played under Sarri during an impressive two-year loan spell at Empoli.

Italy international Daniele Rugani (John Walton/EMPICS Sport/PA)

Everton will hold talks this week to discuss the future of Ademola Lookman, the Daily Mirror reports. The 20-year-old forward is not among the players Everton want to offload this summer, the paper says, but Lookman is said to be keen for a fresh start after struggling for regular football at Goodison Park. RB Leipzig are among the clubs keen to sign the youngster, the paper adds.

Lazio are reportedly eyeing up Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey as a replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Sun says reports in Italy suggest Lazio hope to tempt the 27-year-old to Serie A, as interest for Serbian World Cup star Milinkovic-Savic intensifies. Ramsey is out of contract in 2019 and has yet to indicate whether he will sign a new deal.

A good result in a sell out at the rose bowl. Thank you to the travelling welsh fans, a huge effort and expense at this time of year, it is appreciated. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #togetherstronger A post shared by Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) on May 29, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is set to help new Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa by loaning him some of his top young stars, The Sun says. Leeds are said to be desperate to land England Under-21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a season-long loan deal, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Brahim Diaz and Lukas Nmecha could also be on the list of targets.

Social media round-up

Steven Gerrard’s cousin confirms Man City exit with Liverpool eyeing deal https://t.co/1WCFSSZjzb pic.twitter.com/RFxSDGnbn7 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 26, 2018

Everton are interested in bringing Sweden and RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg to the Premier League. (Source: Liverpool Echo) pic.twitter.com/PNTF4zmC83 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 26, 2018

Players to watch

: Manchester City are reportedly considering re-signing the 27-year-old from Huddersfield Town. Mooy joined City in 2016 but never played a game for the side before being loaned out to Huddersfield for the 2016-17 season and later making his move permanent. ESPN says City included a £20million buy-back option as part of the deal, and could activate that following his impressive performance for Australia at the World Cup.

Thankyou for all your support Australia we gave it our all but it wasn’t enough! The world cup experience is something I will never forget ! 🇦🇺 A post shared by Aaron Mooy (@aaronmooy) on Jun 26, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

Divock Origi: The Belgium international will get the chance to resurrect his Liverpool career in pre-season, the Liverpool Echo says. Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to assess the 23-year-old striker, who has had an underwhelming loan spell at Wolfsburg, before deciding on his future.

- Press Association