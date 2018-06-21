Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City have agreed a £43.1million deal with Napoli for midfielder Jorginho, the Daily Telegraph says. The Serie A runners-up were pressing for £50million and it is possible the fee could rise to £48.3million with add-ons. One of Pep Guardiola’s key targets, the transfer could be completed within days, the paper says. The Premier League winners opted for the Brazil-born Italy international, 26, after pulling out of the race to sign Brazilian playmaker Fred. The 25-year-old is expected to end up across town at Manchester United, should they finalise a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk.

United have been told they can buy Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng for around £50million, the Manchester Evening News reports. The Germany international is said to be on an eight-man shortlist drawn up by Jose Mourinho as he looks to bolster his back line over the summer. The paper says the Bundesliga champions are prepared to entertain offers down to £43million after giving the 29-year-old their grace to move on after nearly a decade at the club. Boateng, who spent an injury-blighted season at City in 2010-11, is admired by Mourinho and is a cheaper option than Tottenham’s £70million Toby Alderweireld.

Uruguay’s Lucas Torreira, left, and Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsari battle for the ball during the group A match on Wednesday (AP/Andrew Medichini)

Arsenal’s third summer signing – a 30 million euro (£27m) deal for Sampdoria defender Lucas Torreira – is all but confirmed, the Daily Mirror reports. The Serie A club’s president, Massimo Ferrero, reportedly let slip live on Italian television that the Uruguay international’s departure was happening. Torreira, 22, joined Sampdoria in 2015 from Pescara for a reported 1.5 million euros (£1.32m). Ferrero is said to have let the cat out of the bag while discussing how the club uses the transfer market to make handsome sums by developing players – and they do not sell unless they get “excellent offers”. Torreira would follow Juventus’ Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno in moving to the Emirates as part of Unai Emery’s pre-debut overhaul.

Liverpool are circling Tottenham and Aston Villa as the clubs barter over Jack Grealish, The Sun says. Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy is said to be keeping their offer at £20million, despite Villa valuing the midfielder at £40million. The Championship club are making hard financial decisions in the wake of their failed promotion bid and are said to be holding out to cash in on the promising playmaker. The deadlock over Mauricio Pochettino’s top pick is said to have attracted attention from Liverpool, who are said to be prepared to pay more than Spurs are willing to part with. Grealish, 22, played for England Under-21 and is tipped for his senior call-up this year.

Maurizio Sarri has taken another step in preparations to take over at Stamford Bridge should Antonio Conte be sacked as Chelsea manager, The Sun reports. The former Napoli manager has recruited Inter Milan technical collaborator Giovanni Martusciello to join him on his coaching staff, should he get the job, the paper says. A former Genoa and Empoli midfielder, Martusciello, 46, would work as technical director alongside former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mikel Merino: Real Sociedad are making a £10.5million bid for Newcastle’s Spanish midfielder, 21, the Daily Mail reports.

Newcastle United’s Mikel Merino is reportedly a Real Sociedad target (PA)

Kasey Palmer: The Magpies have in turn taken an interest in Chelsea’s 21-year-old midfielder, ChronicleLive says.

Jarrod Bowen: Marco Silva is planning a £12million bid for Hull City’s winger, 22, according to HullLive.

