Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

A dream move to Manchester United foris off the cards after Jose Mourinho shelved plans to sign another full-back, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says the Tottenham defender had been hoping to secure a £50million transfer to Old Trafford after the World Cup, but Mourinho has suspended a move for the 27-year-old after signing full-back Diogo Dalot.

Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, it is reported. The Liverpool Echo says the Reds believe striking a deal with Roma for the second summer in a row would be difficult, and are also aware Alisson would favour a potential move to Real Madrid.

AS Roma’s goalkeeper Alisson (Martin Rickett/EMPICS Sport/PA)

Meanwhile, Chelsea will reportedly face a battle with Juventus to sign Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic. The Mirror says reports in the Italian media suggest the 27-year-old is wanted by both sides this summer, with Chelsea looking for reinforcements as they bid to return to the top four.

West Ham are reportedly close to securing a deal for goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. The Daily Mirror says the club are hopeful of signing the 33-year-old from Swansea before Poland’s World Cup campaign begins against Senegal next Tuesday. West Ham are also looking to make it a double raid on Swansea by snapping up Alfie Mawson too, the paper adds.

Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (David Davies/PA)

Another Swansea player has caught the eye of Fulham, according to reports. The Daily Mail says the newly promoted side have made an £8million offer for forward Jordan Ayew. The Ghana international signed a three-and-a-half-year deal for the Swans in January 2017, moving from Aston Villa. According to the Daily Star, Fulham are also set to sign Lucas Piazon and Tomas Kalas from Chelsea in a double deal.

Social media round-up

Atletico Madrid reach agreement with Monaco to sign Thomas Lemar https://t.co/uNfDhcieai — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 12, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Burnley make huge £25m offer for West Brom duohttps://t.co/8tJjBEZzS6 pic.twitter.com/RTWi0YPWsF — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 12, 2018

Players to watch

: Chelsea are hoping to beat a number of Premier League rivals in the race to sign the midfielder, according to TeamTalk. The site says the Blues have offered Aston Villa a tempting package and are ready to spend up to £30million on the 22-year-old. They are also said to be willing to loan him back to Villa for the 2018/19 season in order to land the deal.

⚽️⚽️ A post shared by jackgrealish (@jackgrealish) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:55am PDT

Jay Dasilva: Frank Lampard is keen to land the Chelsea defender as part of his plans at Derby County, the Daily Mirror reports. Lampard and his assistant Jody Morris reportedly watched the 20-year-old left wing-back in action during the England Under-21 team’s victory over Mexico last Saturday. But the new Derby manager could face competition from at least two Premier League clubs and a handful of Championship sides, the paper adds.

- Press Association