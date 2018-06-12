Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Former Chelsea and Spurs bosshas been tipped as a successor toat the Bernabeu. The Sun reports Real Madrid are considering Villas-Boas as a replacement for the Frenchman after his surprise exit after winning his third Champions League title with the club. Having left Shanghai SIPG in November, the Portuguese is a free agent and Real are said to have made contact. Despite a less-than-dazzling time in the Premier League, AVB retains admiration on the continent and Real’s other rumoured top picks – including Spurs successorand Liverpool’s– are said to be out of reach.

Liverpool are to raise the tempo in their pursuit of Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri after the World Cup, the Daily Mirror reports. Representatives of the Stoke forward, 26, are said to have held talks with counterparts at Anfield already after the Potters’ relegation from the top flight. Stoke’s demise is said to have reduced Shaqiri’s price to £13.5million, which has not escaped the attention of other Premier League clubs. Everton, West Ham, Tottenham and Southampton are said to be keeping an eye on the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan player.

Talks are continuing apace between Arsenal and Sampdoria over their 22-year-old midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to the Daily Mail. A £22million deal is said to be on the cards to bring the Uruguay international to the Emirates on his return from Russia. New boss Unai Emery is said to favour Torreira as part of his summer squad-strengthening spree, although Sampdoria have warned he will not come cheap. A release clause in his contract may have to be paid off in instalments as the Gunners seek to maximise their budget.

Dele Alli is said to be poised to sign a new deal in a similar fashion to Harry Kane (John Walton/PA)

Spurs are set to offer Dele Alli to a new long-term deal worth nearly £100,000-a-week, the Evening Standard reports. The 22-year-old midfielder’s reported £40,000-a-week pay rise is said to be part of a drive by White Hart Lane bosses to lock in their star talent. England captain Harry Kane signed a six-year deal on Friday, while efforts are said to be under way to secure the futures of Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier at the club. Commitments by Kane and manager Pochettino, who agreed a new five-year deal, are part of a reported effort to consolidate ahead of next season.

Napoli are reported to want £60million for Jorginho (John Walton/PA)

A transfer to Manchester City for Napoli midfielder Jorginho appears to have hit rough ground after the Blues balked at the 26-year-old’s £60million price tag, the Daily Mirror says. City are reported to have offered £44million for the midfielder, who is said to have high hopes for a move to the Premier League. His agent, Joao Santos, said an “opportunity of a lifetime” would await the the Italy international at the Etihad. The two clubs are said to have been trying to reach a compromise, however Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic and Southampton’s Mario Lemina are also tipped as possible targets.

Players to watch

: The England Under-21 international goalkeeper, 21, is set to sign a new deal at Manchester United, the Daily Mail reports.

Dean Henderson was on loan at Shrewsbury Town (PA)

Aleksandr Golovin: CSKA Moscow could put the Arsenal target, 22, up for sale this summer, according to Corriere.it

Federico Chiesa: The Fiorentina and Italy winger has attracted attention from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, according to Talksport.

- Press Association