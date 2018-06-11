Football rumours from the media

What the papers say:

decision on his future at Real Madrid does not look to be imminent, with the forward hinting he could wait for Zinedine Zidane’s successor to be appointed, the Independent reports. The Welsh winger has stated he is looking to make the starting XI every week and will use the summer to “reflect on things”.

One week later and I’m still buzzing about those #X18 goals! 💥🎯

An unforgettable night and the best debut I’ve had with a new @adidasfootball boot. 👌🏻#HereToCreate #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/eBLTR9I0hS — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 2, 2018

England Under-21 star James Maddison is in high demand from two Premier League clubs, according to the Mirror. Leicester and Everton look set to battle it out for the signature of the Norwich midfielder, who is valued at £25million, with Fulham, Manchester City and Tottenham also said to have shown an interest in the 21-year-old.

Rumours of goalkeeper Alisson looking for a move away from Roma appear to be just that, with the Liverpool Echo reporting on an interview by the goalkeeper to Italian radio station Tele Radio Stereo in which he said he is “content” at the Italian club. The news is likely to come as a blow to Liverpool, who were said to be keeping tabs on the Brazilian as part of a summer transfer bid.

"Prepara-se o cavalo para o dia da batalha, mas o Senhor é que dá a vitória." 🇧🇷💪🏼⚽️ ‭‭Provérbios‬ ‭21:31‬ ‭NVI‬‬ A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) on Jun 9, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Freiburg’s Caglar Soyuncu looks set to be in an Arsenal shirt come the new season, The Sun and Turkish media say, with talks between player and club said to be looking positive. According to the paper, the transfer of the £35million-rated player could be completed once a fee has been arranged.

Social media round-up:

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir was so convinced of his move to Liverpool he'd already picked his shirt number. 🙈



🗞 It's the gossip 👉 https://t.co/G5XbtvfV0C pic.twitter.com/FHQ4LMGlm2 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 11, 2018

Manchester United target Marko Arnautovic casts doubt over West Ham future 'as Red Devils consider bid' https://t.co/MT8X5RFVFJ pic.twitter.com/qszMWpATd2 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 11, 2018

Players to watch:

N’Golo Kante: Paris St-Germain are said to have their eye on the Chelsea midfielder, with the 27-year-old’s agent reportedly having met the Ligue 1 champions’ sporting director, The Sun reports. Citing reports in Paris, it appears the midfielder has impressed PSG boss Thomas Tuchel during his time with both the Blues and Leicester City.

Salomon Rondon: Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is keeping tabs on the West Brom star, the Northern Echo says, as the Magpies seek to bolster their forward options for next season. Rondon’s seemingly affordable £16million release clause is said to be tempting Newcastle to make an offer.

- Press Association