Football rumours from the media

What the papers say:

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid look unlikely to strike a deal which would seehead to Anfield, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper said the sticking point was the £80million valuation the Spanish club had placed on the Slovenian keeper.

One potential newcomer to Merseyside may come in the shape of winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a release clause in his Stoke contract of £12m reports the Star.

Chelsea’s John Terry and Frank Lampard could reunite at Derby (Adam Davy/Empics)

A Chelsea reunion may be on the cards at Pride Park, with new Derby manager Frank Lampard keen on bringing in former captain John Terry should Curtis Davies leave the club over the summer, the Daily Mirror reports.

Manchester City are keen on bringing Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid or Mario Lemina from Southampton should their bid to get Napoli midfielder Jorginho fall through, says the Daily Mail.

What a night last night, loudest I’ve ever heard villa park. Rest up now & we look forward to the final! #AVFC pic.twitter.com/43K88eRF5z — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) May 16, 2018

Aston Villa have slapped a £40m price tag on Jack Grealish, with Newcastle interested in taking on the midfielder, reports the Chronicle.

Social media round-up:

3) Chelsea ready to cut losses on England midfielder who just hasn't worked out |@johncrossmirror https://t.co/Xk2GMjSpbZ pic.twitter.com/JSYc7ZarLL — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 6, 2018

Joao Cancelo is not convinced about Wolverhampton bid. He’d like an European top club. Juventus always interested in him 🇵🇹 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2018

Players to watch:

: A host of top European clubs including Manchester United and Paris St Germain have been given the chance to sign the Poland striker, but Bayern Munich will not settle for less than £175m, according to Bild.

🤖 🤖 🤖



When @petercrouch joined the 100 club & brought the robot out of retirement... #PLMoment 😍 pic.twitter.com/kTGsQqTLgf — Premier League (@premierleague) February 28, 2018

Peter Crouch: The former England man is in the sights of newly promoted Serie A side Parma, according to Calciomercato.

Gelson Martins: Arsenal are interested in the Portuguese defender, but Sporting Lisbon have turned down a £26m offer according to A Bola.

