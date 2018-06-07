Football rumours from the media

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid look unlikely to strike a deal which would see Jan Oblak head to Anfield, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper said the sticking point was the £80million valuation the Spanish club had placed on the Slovenian keeper.

One potential newcomer to Merseyside may come in the shape of winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a release clause in his Stoke contract of £12m reports the Star.

Chelsea’s John Terry and Frank Lampard could reunite at Derby (Adam Davy/Empics)

A Chelsea reunion may be on the cards at Pride Park, with new Derby manager Frank Lampard keen on bringing in former captain John Terry should Curtis Davies leave the club over the summer, the Daily Mirror reports.

Manchester City are keen on bringing Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid or Mario Lemina from Southampton should their bid to get Napoli midfielder Jorginho fall through, says the Daily Mail.

Aston Villa have slapped a £40m price tag on Jack Grealish, with Newcastle interested in taking on the midfielder, reports the Chronicle.

Players to watch:

Robert Lewandowski: A host of top European clubs including Manchester United and Paris St Germain have been given the chance to sign the Poland striker, but Bayern Munich will not settle for less than £175m, according to Bild.

Peter Crouch: The former England man is in the sights of newly promoted Serie A side Parma, according to Calciomercato.

Gelson Martins: Arsenal are interested in the Portuguese defender, but Sporting Lisbon have turned down a £26m offer according to A Bola.

