Football rumours from the media
06/06/2018 - 06:50:00Back to Sport Home
What the papers say:Tottenham have eyes for Anthony Martial and are due to sit down with Manchester United officials to hammer out a deal, reports the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old, who was left out of France’s World Cup squad, has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.
Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster Liverpool’s attacking options with the Anfield club being linked with a move for Moses Simon, who currently plays in Belgium for Gent, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Another striker who could be making a move over the summer is Salomon Rondon, who is eyeing a departure from relegated West Brom according to the Daily Mirror. Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all interested in signing the Venezuelan the paper said.
Also heading for the Hawthorns exit door is Jonny Evans, with Leicester starting talks to sign the Northern Ireland defender according to the Daily Mirror.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to be close to replacing Antonio Conte with former Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc, according to the Daily Express.
Social media round-up:
Everton to try and offload 12 players as director of football Marcel Brands warns there must be exits before arrivalshttps://t.co/IoUvgrgL3e pic.twitter.com/CPT7g0vOoV— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 5, 2018
Liverpool set to launch 'world record' bid for Loris Karius' replacement https://t.co/FDQJQSdXvS pic.twitter.com/NxOu5GngwO— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 5, 2018
Players to watch:Clement Lenglet: Manchester United are looking to sign the Sevilla defender who has a release clause of £30.7million, reports L’Equipe.
Joao Cancelo: Newly-promoted Wolves are looking to make a move for the Portugal international from Valencia, reports Sky Sports.
James McClean: Stoke are keen on signing the West Brom man, but the Hawthorns side have rejected a £4million bid, according to the Birmingham Mail.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here