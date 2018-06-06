Football rumours from the media

What the papers say:

Tottenham have eyes forand are due to sit down with Manchester United officials to hammer out a deal, reports the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old, who was left out of France’s World Cup squad, has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster Liverpool’s attacking options with the Anfield club being linked with a move for Moses Simon, who currently plays in Belgium for Gent, according to the Liverpool Echo.

West Brom’s Salomon Rondon scored seven goals last season (Nigel French/PA)

Another striker who could be making a move over the summer is Salomon Rondon, who is eyeing a departure from relegated West Brom according to the Daily Mirror. Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all interested in signing the Venezuelan the paper said.

Also heading for the Hawthorns exit door is Jonny Evans, with Leicester starting talks to sign the Northern Ireland defender according to the Daily Mirror.

Former Paris St Germain head coach Laurent Blanc is being linked with Chelsea (Adam Davy/Empics)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to be close to replacing Antonio Conte with former Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc, according to the Daily Express.

Social media round-up:

Everton to try and offload 12 players as director of football Marcel Brands warns there must be exits before arrivalshttps://t.co/IoUvgrgL3e pic.twitter.com/CPT7g0vOoV — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 5, 2018

Liverpool set to launch 'world record' bid for Loris Karius' replacement https://t.co/FDQJQSdXvS pic.twitter.com/NxOu5GngwO — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 5, 2018

Players to watch:

: Manchester United are looking to sign the Sevilla defender who has a release clause of £30.7million, reports L’Equipe.

TOGETHER WE ARE STRONGER ⚫️🔵 #forzainter #mommyblessme A post shared by João Cancelo (@jpcancelo) on Mar 18, 2018 at 10:46am PDT

Joao Cancelo: Newly-promoted Wolves are looking to make a move for the Portugal international from Valencia, reports Sky Sports.

James McClean: Stoke are keen on signing the West Brom man, but the Hawthorns side have rejected a £4million bid, according to the Birmingham Mail.

- Press Association