Football rumours from the media

What the papers say:

Speculation over the future of Gareth Bale is rife in Monday’s papers, after he hinted he may be willing to leave Real Madrid. Manchester United are said to be ready to make a £200million move for the Welshman, the Sun reports, although the 28-year-old could have concerns over Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho and his style of play. According to the Telegraph, Bayern Munich could be a likely destination, while the Guardian says Manchester City are not interested.

Liverpool will reportedly intensify their hunt for a new goalkeeper after Loris Karius’ Champions League final performance, with Alisson and Jan Oblak said to be among the main targets. According to the Mirror, the Reds have been keeping an eye on Roma number one Alisson for much of the season, although the asking price could become a stumbling block. Oblak could be a better investment, the paper says, after impressing for Atletico Madrid.

Roma’s Alisson could be a target for Liverpool (Martin Rickett/Empics/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo could be eyeing up a return to Manchester United, according to reports. The Daily Express says Spanish media outlet Diario Gol has claimed the 33-year-old is closing in on a deal with the Red Devils, reaching a pre-agreement with Jose Mourinho. But a host of other clubs are also said to be keen on the Portugal star, including Paris Saint Germain and clubs from the MLS in the United States.

What a dream!!! 5 champions leagues 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 26, 2018 at 10:44pm PDT

Joe Gomez is set to land a new deal with Liverpool and earn a bumper pay rise, according to the Sun. The paper says Jurgen Klopp wants the defender in his plans next season, with the 21-year-old looking at wages of £50,000 a week.

Chelsea have been told to double their offer if they want to land Maurizio Sarri as manager to replace Antonio Conte, the Sun reports. The paper says reports in Italy suggest Napoli are demanding the full £7million release clause for Sarri, who has impressed Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich, despite already appointing Carlo Ancelotti as his successor. The club are said to have offered around £3.5million, which was rejected.

Chelsea are said to be keen on landing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Social media round-up:

Players to watch:

Danny Rose: Everton are reportedly looking to pounce for the Tottenham full-back, who is likely to leave the club this summer. According to the Sun, Manchester United and Manchester City have also been eyeing up the 27-year-old but have cooled their interest, paving the way for Everton to make a bid.

England’s Danny Rose (Adam Davy/PA)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: The Lazio midfielder favours a move to Manchester United, the Sun reports. Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain are also keen on the 23-year-old, the paper says, who is valued at £131million. But reports in Italy suggest the Serbian international is keen on joining the Red Devils, the paper adds.

- Press Association