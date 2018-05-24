Football rumours from the media

Chelsea’s £60million striker Alvaro Morata has been spotted talking to Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in Milan amid speculation he wants to return to Serie A, the Daily Mail reports. The Blues’ record signing, 25, was photographed with the executive outside a five-star hotel on Wednesday, amid reports he wants to leave Stamford Bridge after a difficult first season in the Premier League. He managed only 11 league goals for Chelsea in the recently-concluded season and only appeared as a last-minute substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United. AC Milan have also been linked with the Italy international, who played for Juve for two seasons before moving to Real Madrid in 2016.

Wayne Rooney was spotted at DC United’s new ground (PA file)

Wayne Rooney has travelled to the US for talks over a transfer to DC United, with a medical, meetings with top brass and a whistle-stop tour of potential places to live on the schedule, the Washington Post reports. The Everton striker and his agent, Paul Stretford, are set to have discussions with United’s managing general partner Jason Levien and general manager Dave Kasper, while Rooney is also likely to speak with Coach Ben Olsen on the phone. One source told the paper the former England skipper’s family have done some “preliminary house-hunting” in nearby northern Virginia.

Final game at Wembley, final win at Wembley! Thanks for the support all season, Spurs fans! 💪🏼👏🏼 #COYS #THFC A post shared by Toby Alderweireld (@tobyalderweireld) on May 13, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

Tottenham and Manchester United have started negotiating over a possible summer move for £75million-rated defender Toby Alderweireld, according to the Daily Mirror. Set to expire in 2020, the Belgium international’s contract is said to have a £22million release clause that activates in summer 2019. Spurs, who bought him from Atletico Madrid for a reported £11.5million in 2015, are rumoured to fancy making over three times that by selling him now and Jose Mourinho is said to have targeted the 29-year-old as part of a defensive overhaul. According to The Sun, Alderweireld has turned down a contract offer worth £120,000 a week, more than double his current terms, to stay at White Hart Lane.

⚽️❤️🙏🏻🇧🇷🔰 A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on May 23, 2018 at 5:58pm PDT

Manchester United are near signing Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazil international Fred as their first of the summer, the Manchester Evening News reports. The deal is expected to be finalised at the beginning of June as the Reds push to complete their transfers early in the window, the paper says. Fred is due to travel to Liverpool for an international friendly against Croatia on June 3, which would provide an opportunity to seal the deal. Fred is said to have been earmarked as a means to bolster the United midfield after Michael Carrick’s retirement and the possible departure of Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer.

Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is said to be stalking the Chelsea manager’s position (Martin Rickett/PA)

Maurizio Sarri has been manoeuvring to place himself in prime position should manager Antonio Conte leave Chelsea, the Daily Telegraph reports. After making way for Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli on Wednesday following three years in post, Sarri is said to be working hard to make sure he is the top pick if and when Conte’s widely-anticipated departure is confirmed. The paper says Sarri, 59, has enlisted an English-based intermediary to press his case. Speculation around Conte’s future has reached fever-pitch, with reports suggesting a breakdown in relations between the Italian and the Blues’ players and hierarchy obliterating their FA Cup success.

SKY SOURCES: Wayne Rooney arrives in Washington for talks and medical with DC United. #SSN pic.twitter.com/dTNqCK6RZ9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 23, 2018

Only one team has ever had 90+ points in a single Serie A season and not won the title.



Maurizio Sarri's Napoli in 2017/18. pic.twitter.com/EJgpfqZ45m — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) May 23, 2018

Man Utd could face one key problem in efforts to sign Toby Alderweireld #MUFC #THFC https://t.co/cOIhzt4VN9 — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) May 24, 2018

Players to watch:

Edouard Mendy: New West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is said to be keen on the Reims goalkeeper, 25, who plays for the Guinea-Bissau national team, the Daily Mirror reports.

Karl Jakob Hein: Arsenal fended off interest from Manchester United to sign the 17-year-old Estonian goalkeeper, the Metro reports.

👏🏼 Our young goalkeeper @karl_jakob_hein signed for @arsenal ✍🏼🔴 A post shared by FC Nõmme United (@nommeunited) on May 23, 2018 at 4:08am PDT

Willy Boly: Wolves are near to completing a deal for the Porto defender, 27, according to the Express & Star.

