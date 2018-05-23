Football rumours from the media

Signs of a managerial shuffle in the Serie A could herald the departure of Antonio Conte from Chelsea, The Sun reports. According to the paper Carlo Ancelotti met with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in Rome on Tuesday night, which could hold significance for Stamford Bridge’s current head honcho. Should Ancelotti replace Maurizio Sarri it will free up the Neapolitan, who has been tipped as Conte’s successor, to pursue other ventures. As a free agent Chelsea will not have to pay compensation to sign up Sarri, who guided second-placed Napoli to within four points of champions Juventus. But while Sarri may come without contractual baggage, Chelsea may have to pay out millions if Conte chooses to take a break from football, the Daily Telegraph reports. Having stated his intention to see out the final year on his contract, Chelsea would have to sack him to bring in Sarri, which could mean a £9million hit for the Blues.

Questions have been raised over Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri’s future (PA)

Meanwhile Chelsea’s £58million striker Alvaro Morata could leave Stamford Bridge after one season, with AC Milan and former club Juventus keeping tabs, the Daily Mirror reports. The 25-year-old is said to want to return to Italy after a difficult season and Milan are reported to have approached the Blues over a possible loan with a permanent option. After a strained season Chelsea are said to be looking for a star finisher, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski said to be top of their list.

‪One more 🏆!! 🔵⚽️‬ A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on May 19, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

Mikel Arteta looks set to stay at Manchester City for the time being after Unai Emery emerged as Arsene Wenger’s successor, the Daily Mail reports. The former Arsenal player was tipped as a possible replacement for the outgoing Gunners boss, although any hopes were dashed by reports that Emery is swapping Paris for north London. The Spaniard, 36, is expected to be offered a two-year contract to remain part of Pep Gurdiola’s coaching team.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and co-assistant Mikel Arteta (PA)

Arsenal are plotting a summer swoop for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, the Daily Mail says. With new broom Emery set to arrive with a few ideas of his own, one move could be for the one-time Paris St Germain target. Emery tried to sign the Ivory Coast midfielder in January, the paper says. Nice would reportedly charge £35million to release the 26-year-old, who is also said to be of interest to Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

Manuel Pellegrini’s summer transfer plans are set to get a £75million cash injection from West Ham’s top brass, the Daily Mirror reports. The new Irons boss said he is targeting “four of five” to beef up the squad ahead of his first season in charge at the Olympic Stadium. The former Manchester City manager has signed a three-year deal as West Ham boss, succeeding David Moyes at the Hammers’ helm.

Proud and motivated to assume this new challenge at @WestHamUtd and to be back at @premierleague .



We hope to achieve all the goals we set and take the club to international competitions.#whu #COYI #WestHam pic.twitter.com/iGp6d87Hp5 — Manuel Pellegrini R. (@Ing_Pellegrini) May 22, 2018

Social media round-up

A picture of Unai Emery alongside an Arsenal crest appeared on his personal website on Tuesday eveninghttps://t.co/ognobOMdy0 — PA Sport (@pasport) May 23, 2018

Man City close in on Premier League ace with £50million deal eyedhttps://t.co/U39fccOslz pic.twitter.com/xjtDLExxrn — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 22, 2018

Everton chief Marcel Brands to meet Marco Silva to discuss managerial position at Goodison Park https://t.co/y2aWHcHetJ pic.twitter.com/O0Rf7KI5mI — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 22, 2018

Players to watch

Arsenal are close to signing Barcelona’s 15-year-old defender, according to goal.com.

Matthijs de Ligt: Guardiola is mulling a move for the 18-year-old Ajax defender, The Guardian reports.

Great win against Portugal!! Proud of the boys! 🔶🦁🦁 A post shared by Matthijs de Ligt (@mdeligt_) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:34pm PDT

Moussa Sissako: Brighton have agreed a contract for PSG’s 17-year-old centre-back, according to French outlet RMC.

